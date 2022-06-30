NAV Announces Album Demons Protected By Angels





"He's delivered the biggest album of his career to a receptive audience." - TOP40-CHARTS.COM New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Chart-topping Toronto rapper, producer and XO artist NAV has announced a new album and it's title Demons Protected By Angels, alongside him pointing to the mysterious date of July 29th for something to happen a few days prior on social media. This is NAV's first release in nearly two years since his Emergency Tsunami mixtape, which was entirely produced by longtime collaborator and " Turks " producer Wheezy. The tape garnered praise from GQ, Complex, Top40-Charts.com, Hypebeast, and more, plus earned Nav his debut late night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!NAV has two chart topping albums under his belt with Good Intentions hitting #1 on the Billboard Chart (2020) as well as Bad Habits debuting #1 as well just one year before. He's amassed over 9 billion global streams, 4 Billboard Top 10s, and 11 Hot 100 hits. This year alone three songs earned RIAA-Platinum certifications with 2X Platinum "Tap" (feat. Meek Mill), 2X Platinum " Myself ", and "Up". Stay tuned for more details on Demons Protected By Angels, in the coming weeks. Press on his last projects:"His drip-obsessed raps rival even the cartoonish extravagance of Gunna." - MTV"NAV grabbed the throne." - FORBES"Not many artists can go straight from retirement to the mountaintop of music, but that's (basically) what NAV accomplished."- BILLBOARDNAV is having arguably the biggest moment of his career."- COMPLEX"He's delivered the biggest album of his career to a receptive audience." - TOP40-CHARTS.COM



