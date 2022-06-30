Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 30/06/2022

NAV Announces Album Demons Protected By Angels

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Chart-topping Toronto rapper, producer and XO artist NAV has announced a new album and it's title Demons Protected By Angels, alongside him pointing to the mysterious date of July 29th for something to happen a few days prior on social media. This is NAV's first release in nearly two years since his Emergency Tsunami mixtape, which was entirely produced by longtime collaborator and "Turks" producer Wheezy. The tape garnered praise from GQ, Complex, Top40-Charts.com, Hypebeast, and more, plus earned Nav his debut late night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

NAV has two chart topping albums under his belt with Good Intentions hitting #1 on the Billboard Chart (2020) as well as Bad Habits debuting #1 as well just one year before. He's amassed over 9 billion global streams, 4 Billboard Top 10s, and 11 Hot 100 hits. This year alone three songs earned RIAA-Platinum certifications with 2X Platinum "Tap" (feat. Meek Mill), 2X Platinum "Myself", and "Up". Stay tuned for more details on Demons Protected By Angels, in the coming weeks. Press on his last projects:

"His drip-obsessed raps rival even the cartoonish extravagance of Gunna." - MTV
"NAV grabbed the throne." - FORBES
"Not many artists can go straight from retirement to the mountaintop of music, but that's (basically) what NAV accomplished."- BILLBOARD
NAV is having arguably the biggest moment of his career."- COMPLEX
"He's delivered the biggest album of his career to a receptive audience." - TOP40-CHARTS.COM






