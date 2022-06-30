Dermot Kennedy Announces Brand New Album "Sonder" Out September 23, 2022





Sept 2 - Electric Picnic Festival, Co. Laois, IRE New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Irish superstar DERMOT KENNEDY announces his long awaited second album, titled 'SONDER', out September 23rd via Island Records / Interscope / Universal Music Canada - pre order now. Alongside the announcement of 'Sonder' comes the brand new track and accompanying video for 'DREAMER', available now via all DSPs and YouTube.The announcement of 'Sonder' has been highly anticipated by fans and critics alike since the global success of his million-selling, number 1 debut album 'Without Fear'. The title 'Sonder', the encapsulating phrase for "the realisation that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own", instantly resonated with Dermot and transformed into the perfect way to tie up a feeling in a record.Speaking on the thinking behind the title, Dermot explained "The meaning behind 'Sonder' has resonated with me so much for years. I exist in an industry where we're encouraged to constantly only think about ourselves and I find that exhausting and uninspiring. I want to learn about you. Let us share all of our triumphs, all of our troubles. Let this music belong to all of us, to find our own stories and our own solace within it."Accompanying the announcement is album track and video 'Dreamer', a softer, piano-lead cut from the upcoming record that's set to be a live favourite, its tenderness and singalong potential guaranteed to have fans enthralled from start to finish.The track comes after the lead single from the album 'Something to Someone' dropped last month to wide critical acclaim and has already topped over 20m streams across platforms. Across May and June Dermot performed nine huge sold out shows at outdoor venues across Ireland, selling over 110,000 tickets in total. The run finished last week with three huge shows in Belfast, Dublin and Cork and from now until the end of August Dermot support Shawn Mendes on the first leg of his 2022 North American 'Wonder The World Tour'.On September 2nd Dermot will headline Ireland's Electric Picnic Festival for his biggest festival headline performance to date, in front of over 70,000 people. The set will top off a fantastic summer of huge shows across Ireland, cementing him as one the most successful Irish artists of recent years and a true superstar both at home and overseas.Dermot, who was nominated for the 'Best International Male' BRIT Award in 2020, has now amassed nearly 4 billion streams across platforms and has the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium. Without Fear, Dermot's impassioned debut album has sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide to date, making him a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries. Notably, his singles, 'Outnumbered', 'Power Over Me' and 'Giants' and his collaboration with Meduza on single 'Paradise' have all now been certified Platinum, with 'Paradise' alone streaming over 500 million times."Bewitching." The Times"A colossal voice…Kennedy wears his heart and guts on his sleeve to powerful effect." Guardian"His continually sold-out live shows are almost a religious experience." MTVUpcoming 2022 headline UK and Ireland tour datesSept 2 - Electric Picnic Festival, Co. Laois, IRE



