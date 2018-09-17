Gen Z Pop Phenom Claire Rosinkranz Claps Back With New Anthem "I'm Too Pretty For This"





With a barrage of energy, the track bursts out of the gate with hyper-kinetic guitars and a punchy beat. It channels late nineties pop-punk with a dose of Claire's signature cleverness as she sings, "Why do your promises never stick. And why are your words always full of shit… I'm too pretty for this."

Claire says, "Sometimes you need to say "I'm too pretty for this" and just move on..."



The release arrives as Claire's 2021 single "Frankenstein" is having another viral moment. The song has amassed over 104M global streams stemming from a viral TikTok with over 3M views. "Frankenstein" marked Claire's first collaboration - with M-phazes, Chelsea Lena, & artist Lexi Jayde and saw Claire add her own 21st century spin to the song inspired by The Cardigans' classic 90's hit "Lovefool."



Next up, Claire hits the road with upcoming appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful and as direct support for



Claire Rosinkranz firstmade her mark in 2020 with the independent release of "Backyard Boy." The song initially exploded on TikTok and went on to become a breakout viral hit, accumulating over one billion total streams, going gold, and receiving widespread acclaim from outlets like The New York Times and Billboard who both named it among "The Best Songs of 2020." It also earned her an MTV Trending VMA for "Best Breakthrough Song."



Her debut EP BeVerly Hills BoYfRiend quickly followed via her signing with slowplay/Republic. It saw the promising artist collaborate with artists like Jeremy Zucker, Role Model, and Clinton Kane. In 2021, Claire released her 6 Of A Billion EP which amassed 231 million global streams and saw her launch a sold-out tour.



Continuing the momentum, she kicked off 2022 with the release of a series of singles. "don't miss me" eclipsed 60 million cumulative streams in addition to fueling 62K TikTok creates. Meanwhile, "i h8 that i still feel bad for u" dropped to rave reviews from Billboard and more. Claire notably received a nomination in the category of "Social Star" at the 2022 iHeartRadio



With more music on the horizon, Claire continues to push herself and alternative pop forward on her own terms.

""Remi Wolf and

"(Rosinkranz)is a testament to the ever-evolving range to be found in the next generation of pop stars." - Ones To Watch

"Claire Rosinkranz is what's next in pop music. Mark our words" - The



Festival Tour Dates

7/31 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

8/27 Cheyenne, WY Edgefest

9/16 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful

9/17-18 Atlanta, GA

10/7-9 Austin, TX Austin City Limits



The (Un)Commentary Tour Dates:

9/8 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

9/9 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

9/10 Houston, TX Bayou

9/12 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Orlando

9/13 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

9/15 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

9/18 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

9/20 Philadelphia, PA The Met

9/22 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre and Ballroom

9/23 Washington, DC The Anthem

9/24 Boston, MA MGM

9/25 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/27 Montreal, Canada MTELUS

9/28 Toronto, Canada HISTORY

9/30 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple

10/1 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/2 Minneapolis, MN

10/4 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

10/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

10/7 Vancouver, Canada

10/8 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

10/12 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

10/14 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

10/15 San Diego, CA Soma

10/16 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clairerosinkraz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/clairerosinkraz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clairerosinkranz/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clairerosinkranz?lang=en New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since releasing her breakout debut "Backyard Boy," 18-year-old Southern California singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Claire Rosinkranz has steadily been building a diehard fanbase worldwide, racking up over 1 billion global streams and counting. Today she kicks off an exciting new chapter with the release of "i'm too pretty for this" via slowplay/ Republic Records/ Universal Music.With a barrage of energy, the track bursts out of the gate with hyper-kinetic guitars and a punchy beat. It channels late nineties pop-punk with a dose of Claire's signature cleverness as she sings, "Why do your promises never stick. And why are your words always full of shit… I'm too pretty for this."Claire says, "Sometimes you need to say "I'm too pretty for this" and just move on..."The release arrives as Claire's 2021 single "Frankenstein" is having another viral moment. The song has amassed over 104M global streams stemming from a viral TikTok with over 3M views. "Frankenstein" marked Claire's first collaboration - with M-phazes, Chelsea Lena, & artist Lexi Jayde and saw Claire add her own 21st century spin to the song inspired by The Cardigans' classic 90's hit "Lovefool."Next up, Claire hits the road with upcoming appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful and as direct support for Alec Benjamin on his The (UN)Commentary Tour. The dates with Alex Benjamin kick off on September 8 in Austin, TX at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 16 at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, AZ.Claire Rosinkranz firstmade her mark in 2020 with the independent release of "Backyard Boy." The song initially exploded on TikTok and went on to become a breakout viral hit, accumulating over one billion total streams, going gold, and receiving widespread acclaim from outlets like The New York Times and Billboard who both named it among "The Best Songs of 2020." It also earned her an MTV Trending VMA for "Best Breakthrough Song."Her debut EP BeVerly Hills BoYfRiend quickly followed via her signing with slowplay/Republic. It saw the promising artist collaborate with artists like Jeremy Zucker, Role Model, and Clinton Kane. In 2021, Claire released her 6 Of A Billion EP which amassed 231 million global streams and saw her launch a sold-out tour.Continuing the momentum, she kicked off 2022 with the release of a series of singles. "don't miss me" eclipsed 60 million cumulative streams in addition to fueling 62K TikTok creates. Meanwhile, "i h8 that i still feel bad for u" dropped to rave reviews from Billboard and more. Claire notably received a nomination in the category of "Social Star" at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.With more music on the horizon, Claire continues to push herself and alternative pop forward on her own terms.""Remi Wolf and Benee fans, take note of TikTok breakout Claire Rosinkranz, who will surely be your next favorite." - Billboard"(Rosinkranz)is a testament to the ever-evolving range to be found in the next generation of pop stars." - Ones To Watch"Claire Rosinkranz is what's next in pop music. Mark our words" - The Honey PopFestival Tour Dates7/31 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza8/27 Cheyenne, WY Edgefest9/16 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful9/17-18 Atlanta, GA Music Midtown10/7-9 Austin, TX Austin City LimitsThe (Un)Commentary Tour Dates:9/8 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater9/9 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum9/10 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center9/12 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Orlando9/13 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live9/15 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium9/18 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte9/20 Philadelphia, PA The Met9/22 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre and Ballroom9/23 Washington, DC The Anthem9/24 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway9/25 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 179/27 Montreal, Canada MTELUS9/28 Toronto, Canada HISTORY9/30 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple10/1 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom10/2 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre10/4 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom10/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center10/7 Vancouver, Canada Queen Elizabeth Theatre10/8 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo10/12 Oakland, CA Fox Theater10/14 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium10/15 San Diego, CA Soma10/16 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal TheatreFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/clairerosinkraz/Twitter: https://twitter.com/clairerosinkrazInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/clairerosinkranz/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clairerosinkranz?lang=en



