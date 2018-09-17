Gen Z Pop Phenom Claire Rosinkranz Claps Back With New Anthem "I'm Too Pretty For This"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Since releasing her breakout debut "Backyard Boy," 18-year-old Southern California singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Claire Rosinkranz has steadily been building a diehard fanbase worldwide, racking up over 1 billion global streams and counting. Today she kicks off an exciting new chapter with the release of "i'm too pretty for this" via slowplay/ Republic Records/ Universal Music.
With a barrage of energy, the track bursts out of the gate with hyper-kinetic guitars and a punchy beat. It channels late nineties pop-punk with a dose of Claire's signature cleverness as she sings, "Why do your promises never stick. And why are your words always full of shit… I'm too pretty for this."
Claire says, "Sometimes you need to say "I'm too pretty for this" and just move on..."
The release arrives as Claire's 2021 single "Frankenstein" is having another viral moment. The song has amassed over 104M global streams stemming from a viral TikTok with over 3M views. "Frankenstein" marked Claire's first collaboration - with M-phazes, Chelsea Lena, & artist Lexi Jayde and saw Claire add her own 21st century spin to the song inspired by The Cardigans' classic 90's hit "Lovefool."
Next up, Claire hits the road with upcoming appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful and as direct support for Alec Benjamin
on his The (UN)Commentary Tour. The dates with Alex Benjamin
kick off on September
8 in Austin, TX at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 16 at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, AZ.
Claire Rosinkranz firstmade her mark in 2020 with the independent release of "Backyard Boy." The song initially exploded on TikTok and went on to become a breakout viral hit, accumulating over one billion total streams, going gold, and receiving widespread acclaim from outlets like The New York Times and Billboard who both named it among "The Best Songs of 2020." It also earned her an MTV Trending VMA for "Best Breakthrough Song."
Her debut EP BeVerly Hills BoYfRiend quickly followed via her signing with slowplay/Republic. It saw the promising artist collaborate with artists like Jeremy Zucker, Role Model, and Clinton Kane. In 2021, Claire released her 6 Of A Billion EP which amassed 231 million global streams and saw her launch a sold-out tour.
Continuing the momentum, she kicked off 2022 with the release of a series of singles. "don't miss me" eclipsed 60 million cumulative streams in addition to fueling 62K TikTok creates. Meanwhile, "i h8 that i still feel bad for u" dropped to rave reviews from Billboard and more. Claire notably received a nomination in the category of "Social Star" at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music
Awards.
With more music on the horizon, Claire continues to push herself and alternative pop forward on her own terms.
""Remi Wolf and Benee
fans, take note of TikTok breakout Claire Rosinkranz, who will surely be your next favorite." - Billboard
"(Rosinkranz)is a testament to the ever-evolving range to be found in the next generation of pop stars." - Ones To Watch
"Claire Rosinkranz is what's next in pop music. Mark our words" - The Honey
Pop
Festival Tour Dates
7/31 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
8/27 Cheyenne, WY Edgefest
9/16 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful
9/17-18 Atlanta, GA Music
Midtown
10/7-9 Austin, TX Austin City Limits
The (Un)Commentary Tour Dates:
9/8 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
9/9 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum
9/10 Houston, TX Bayou Music
Center
9/12 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Orlando
9/13 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
9/15 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
9/18 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
9/20 Philadelphia, PA The Met
9/22 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre and Ballroom
9/23 Washington, DC The Anthem
9/24 Boston, MA MGM Music
Hall at Fenway
9/25 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
9/27 Montreal, Canada MTELUS
9/28 Toronto, Canada HISTORY
9/30 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple
10/1 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/2 Minneapolis, MN State
Theatre
10/4 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom
10/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
10/7 Vancouver, Canada Queen Elizabeth
Theatre
10/8 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
10/12 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
10/14 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
10/15 San Diego, CA Soma
10/16 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
