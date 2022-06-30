Molly Tuttle Performs "Flatland Girl" At Carter Vintage Guitars In Nashville

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Molly Tuttle and two of her Golden Highway band mates, fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and banjo player Kyle Tuttle, perform "Flatland Girl" from their new album, Crooked Tree, live from Carter Vintage Guitars in Nashville. You can watch the performance, in which Molly Tuttle is playing a 1938 Martin D-18 and Kyle Tuttle is playing a 1939 Gibson RB-75, here:
Crooked Tree, recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski, and Gillian Welch. Its thirteen tracks, all written or co-written by Tuttle, explore her lifelong love of bluegrass. "Molly Tuttle's fingers move so quickly, she could pick your pocket without breaking stride," says the New York Times. NPR calls it "a set of dashingly virtuosic songs."
Tuttle and Golden Highway continue their US tour at High SierraMusic Festival in California this weekend. See below for all the currently scheduled tour dates.
MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR
Jul 2 High SierraMusic Festival Quincy, CA
Jul 10 Stern Grove Festival San Francisco, CA
Jul 11 Bartley Ranch Regional Park Reno, NV
Jul 12 Luther Burbank Center for the Arts* Santa Rosa, CA
Jul 13 Mountain Winery* Saratoga, CA
Jul 16 Vancouver Folk Music Festival Vancouver, BC
Jul 18 Woodland Park Zoo* Seattle, WA
Jul 20 KettleHouse Amphitheater* Los Angeles, CA
Jul 21 The ELM* Bozeman, MT
Jul 24 Northwest String Summit North Plains, OR
Jul 30 Ossipee Valley Music Festival Hiram, ME
Aug 6 Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival Del Norte, CO
Aug 7 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Aug 12 Fort Desolation Fest Torrey, UT
Aug 20 A.K. Bissell Park Oak Ridge, TN
Aug 25 Fayetteville Roots Fayetteville, AR
Aug 27 Fretboard Summit Chicago IL
Aug 28 Sacred Rose Festival** Bridgeview, IL
Sep 1 Maymount*** Richmond, VA
Sep 2 Earl Scruggs Music Festival Mill Spring, NC
Sep 3 Blue Ridge Music Center Galax, VA
Sep 10 Wilson Center^ Bristol, TN
Sep 11 Bristol Rhythm & Blues Reunion Bristol, TN
Sep 14 AmericanaFest Nashville, TN
Sep 17 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Louisville, KY
Sep 23 Boats & Bluegrass Festival Winona, MN
Sep 25 Pilgrimage Festival Franklin, TN
Sep 30 IBMA Bluegrass Live! Raleigh, NC
Oct 29 Suwanee Hulaween Live Oak, FL
Nov 12 Highlands Food & Wine Festival* Highlands, NC
Nov 17 Blackberry Farm Walland, TN
* w/Old Crow Medicine Show
** w/The Infamous Stringdusters
*** w/Béla Fleck's Bluegrass Heart
^ special guest of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.