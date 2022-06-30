Molly Tuttle Performs "Flatland Girl" At Carter Vintage Guitars In Nashville









Crooked Tree, recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, was produced by Tuttle and Jerry



Tuttle and Golden Highway continue their US tour at High



MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR

Jul 2 High

Jul 10 Stern Grove Festival San Francisco, CA

Jul 11 Bartley Ranch Regional Park Reno, NV

Jul 12 Luther Burbank Center for the Arts* Santa Rosa, CA

Jul 13 Mountain Winery* Saratoga, CA

Jul 16 Vancouver Folk

Jul 18 Woodland Park Zoo* Seattle, WA

Jul 20 KettleHouse Amphitheater* Los Angeles, CA

Jul 21 The ELM* Bozeman, MT

Jul 24 Northwest String Summit North Plains, OR

Jul 30 Ossipee Valley

Aug 6 Rhythms on the Rio

Aug 7 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

Aug 12 Fort Desolation Fest Torrey, UT

Aug 20 A.K. Bissell Park Oak Ridge, TN

Aug 25 Fayetteville

Aug 27 Fretboard Summit Chicago IL

Aug 28 Sacred Rose Festival** Bridgeview, IL

Sep 1 Maymount*** Richmond, VA

Sep 2 Earl Scruggs

Sep 3 Blue Ridge

Sep 10 Wilson Center^ Bristol, TN

Sep 11 Bristol Rhythm & Blues Reunion Bristol, TN

Sep 14 AmericanaFest Nashville, TN

Sep 17 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Louisville, KY

Sep 23 Boats & Bluegrass Festival Winona, MN

Sep 25 Pilgrimage Festival Franklin, TN

Sep 30 IBMA Bluegrass Live! Raleigh, NC

Oct 29 Suwanee Hulaween Live Oak, FL

Nov 12 Highlands Food & Wine Festival* Highlands, NC

Nov 17 Blackberry Farm Walland, TN

* w/Old Crow Medicine Show

** w/The Infamous Stringdusters

*** w/Béla Fleck's Bluegrass Heart

^ special guest of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Molly Tuttle and two of her Golden Highway band mates, fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and banjo player Kyle Tuttle, perform "Flatland Girl" from their new album, Crooked Tree, live from Carter Vintage Guitars in Nashville. You can watch the performance, in which Molly Tuttle is playing a 1938 Martin D-18 and Kyle Tuttle is playing a 1939 Gibson RB-75, here:Crooked Tree, recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski, and Gillian Welch. Its thirteen tracks, all written or co-written by Tuttle, explore her lifelong love of bluegrass. "Molly Tuttle's fingers move so quickly, she could pick your pocket without breaking stride," says the New York Times. NPR calls it "a set of dashingly virtuosic songs."Tuttle and Golden Highway continue their US tour at High Sierra Music Festival in California this weekend. See below for all the currently scheduled tour dates.MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOURJul 2 High Sierra Music Festival Quincy, CAJul 10 Stern Grove Festival San Francisco, CAJul 11 Bartley Ranch Regional Park Reno, NVJul 12 Luther Burbank Center for the Arts* Santa Rosa, CAJul 13 Mountain Winery* Saratoga, CAJul 16 Vancouver Folk Music Festival Vancouver, BCJul 18 Woodland Park Zoo* Seattle, WAJul 20 KettleHouse Amphitheater* Los Angeles, CAJul 21 The ELM* Bozeman, MTJul 24 Northwest String Summit North Plains, ORJul 30 Ossipee Valley Music Festival Hiram, MEAug 6 Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival Del Norte, COAug 7 Bluebird Theater Denver, COAug 12 Fort Desolation Fest Torrey, UTAug 20 A.K. Bissell Park Oak Ridge, TNAug 25 Fayetteville Roots Fayetteville, ARAug 27 Fretboard Summit Chicago ILAug 28 Sacred Rose Festival** Bridgeview, ILSep 1 Maymount*** Richmond, VASep 2 Earl Scruggs Music Festival Mill Spring, NCSep 3 Blue Ridge Music Center Galax, VASep 10 Wilson Center^ Bristol, TNSep 11 Bristol Rhythm & Blues Reunion Bristol, TNSep 14 AmericanaFest Nashville, TNSep 17 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Louisville, KYSep 23 Boats & Bluegrass Festival Winona, MNSep 25 Pilgrimage Festival Franklin, TNSep 30 IBMA Bluegrass Live! Raleigh, NCOct 29 Suwanee Hulaween Live Oak, FLNov 12 Highlands Food & Wine Festival* Highlands, NCNov 17 Blackberry Farm Walland, TN* w/Old Crow Medicine Show** w/The Infamous Stringdusters*** w/Béla Fleck's Bluegrass Heart^ special guest of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.



