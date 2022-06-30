Matt Koziol Signs Booking Deal With CAA





In 2019, Koziol signed a publishing deal with Prescription Songs and has collaborated with noteworthy artists including John Paul White, Joy Oladokun, Jimmie Allen, Charlie Worsham, Steve Moakler and more, and in 2021, he signed an exclusive label and artist development deal with RED Creative Group.



"I couldn't be more excited to work alongside the folks at CAA," says Koziol. "They get the vision and have a passion for the songs. This album is truly meant to be played live - it's the best part. I'm ready to get to work on the road and for these songs to come alive on stage every week."



Koziol recently released his debut album 'Wildhorse' on May 20 (via RED Creative Records). KUTX calls Koziol a "towering talent" and WMOT praises the way his music "rides the line between country and rock." Listen here: koziol.lnk.to/wildhorse



Koziol opened for



Matt Koziol on tour:

Wed., Jun. 29 | The 5 Spot | Nashville, TN

Wed., Jul. 6 | Gather on Broadway | Green Bay, WI

Thurs., Jul. 7 | Elray's Live & Dive | Iowa City, IA

Sat., Jul. 9 | The Rust Belt | East Moline, IL

Jul. 30 | The Rocky Tonk Saloon | Medford OR*

+ more to be announced

*denotes date opening for Hailey Whitters.

﻿ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has announced the signing of country singer Matt Koziol to its roster. Koziol, a New Jersey native, delivers "warm, rock-leaning country" (Brooklyn Vegan) with a relatability and earnestness of his influences including Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell.In 2019, Koziol signed a publishing deal with Prescription Songs and has collaborated with noteworthy artists including John Paul White, Joy Oladokun, Jimmie Allen, Charlie Worsham, Steve Moakler and more, and in 2021, he signed an exclusive label and artist development deal with RED Creative Group."I couldn't be more excited to work alongside the folks at CAA," says Koziol. "They get the vision and have a passion for the songs. This album is truly meant to be played live - it's the best part. I'm ready to get to work on the road and for these songs to come alive on stage every week."Koziol recently released his debut album 'Wildhorse' on May 20 (via RED Creative Records). KUTX calls Koziol a "towering talent" and WMOT praises the way his music "rides the line between country and rock." Listen here: koziol.lnk.to/wildhorseKoziol opened for Kip Moore this past weekend, and he will perform across the Midwest and open for Hailey Whitters in Medford, OR this July. Visit mattkoziol.com for more information and updates.Matt Koziol on tour:Wed., Jun. 29 | The 5 Spot | Nashville, TNWed., Jul. 6 | Gather on Broadway | Green Bay, WIThurs., Jul. 7 | Elray's Live & Dive | Iowa City, IASat., Jul. 9 | The Rust Belt | East Moline, ILJul. 30 | The Rocky Tonk Saloon | Medford OR*+ more to be announced*denotes date opening for Hailey Whitters.



