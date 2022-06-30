Brooklyn Bowl, Espolon, And Relix Announce Bowlive Celebrating Brooklyn Bowl's 13th Anniversary With Soulive Ft. George Porter Jr.





www.instagram.com/brooklynbowl New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Brooklyn Bowl New York announces Bowlive IX, a three-day celebration featuring soul-jazz organ trio Soulive on Thursday, July 7th, Friday, July 8th and Saturday, July 9th tied to the venue's 13th anniversary.For the debut performance of their three night run at the Bowl, Soulive will perform a special Rubber Soulive Beatles Set. Marking their only performances in 2022, the trio will be joined by legendary Meters founding bassist George Porter Jr. on Friday, July 8th and Saturday, July 9th for a special performance to showcase Brooklyn's iconic venue in style. Three day passes are sold out and purchase individual passes here (7/7, 7/8, 7/9).Bowlive is one of Brooklyn Bowl's most unique traditions. It's New Orleans at three in the morning after Jazz Fest and one of the venue's longest running residencies. Guitarist Eric Krasno, drummer Alan Evans and keyboardist Neal Evans have been playing every year since 2010 and have welcomed a number of world class musicians to the stage over the years, including Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Warren Haynes, members of Lettuce, Joe Russo, Marco Benevento, Karl Denson, Questlove, Chris Robinson, Luther and Cody Dickinson, Bernie Worrell, Talib Kweli, Anders Osborne, GRiZ, Lee Fields, Los Lobos' David Hidalgo, Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels, Nicki Bluhm, Steve Kimock, Citizen Cope, Matisyahu and more.The ultimate night out, Brooklyn Bowl New York is the flagship venue for the Brooklyn Bowl franchise, with its groundbreaking integration of premiere music, 16 lanes of bowling, a bar featuring locally crafted beers, and food by the acclaimed Blue Ribbon restaurant group. Keeping its homegrown values on its sleeve, the Brooklyn Bowl is the first ever L.E.E.D.-certified bowling alley in the world and boasts a sound system and amenities that "no other local rock club can offer" (The New York Times). Open seven days a week, Brooklyn Bowl has become a mainstay for New Yorkers and has hosted greats like Guns N' Roses, The Roots, Lauryn Hill, and Elvis Costello.Brooklyn Bowl, ranked the #1 busiest club in NYC and #7 busiest club in the world in 2017 (Pollstar), is the ultimate night out. Located in the beautiful, 19th-century Hecla Iron Works building, the venue -- aka "rock and roll heaven" (Village Voice) -- boasts a sound system and amenities that "no other local rock club can offer" (The New York Times). Wearing its homegrown values on its sleeve, Brooklyn Bowl is as committed to locally made products -- serving award-winning beer from the adjacent Brooklyn Brewery -- as it is to environmental sustainability -- it's the first L.E.E.D.-certified bowling alley in the world and serves paper straws. And the food? "Epic," says Eater. In other words, Brooklyn Bowl's unprecedented combination of top-flight music, bowling, beer and food is "like nailing a spare on a four-ten split" (The New Yorker).www.brooklynbowl.comwww.facebook.com/brooklynbowlwww.twitter.com/brooklynbowlwww.instagram.com/brooklynbowl



