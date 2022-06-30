Sampa The Great Announces New Album





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ARIA-Award winning, Zambian-born Botswana-raised poet and rapper, Sampa The Great today announces the impending arrival of her sophomore full-length album, As Above, So Below out worldwide on September 9 via Loma Vista. Adjoining the news, is the release of Sampa's new single and video, "Never Forget" featuring Chef 187, Tio Nason and Mwanjé, available to stream now.After relocating home to Zambia during the pandemic, Sampa reconnected with a different side of herself, one closer to the younger artistry that was nourished growing up in Africa. From collaborations with South Africa-based creatives Rochelle Nembhard and Imraan Christian, to time spent recording with a long-established network of close friends and family, Sampa unlocks an age of authenticity, and debuts a 360 Sampa to the world. As Above, So Below unveils the many sides of Sampa, throughout a sophomore record that fuses the serious to the sensual. As Above translates as Sampa outside's self, while So Below is the Sampa within, together uniting to reveal the highest version of herself, without a mask, or role to play. Anchoring the record, is Eve: Sampa's blueprint of her ideal self who manifests within As Above, So Below's lyrics, and visually appears throughout the album's forthcoming videos.




