Keith Urban To Perform New Single On Today Show Takeover

The tour, which launched in the U.K. last month to rave reviews, features 3x GRAMMY nominee and special guest Ingrid Andress. "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" rolls onward to Toronto with two shows on July 8th and 9th. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Keith Urban will take to the streets of New York's Rockefeller Center tomorrow, in between stops on his "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR," where he'll perform some of his biggest hits and debut his new single "Brown Eyes Baby."The July 8th release comes more than a year since Urban's last single "Wild Hearts." The entire outdoor concert will be broadcast throughout Today's morning programming from 8:00-11:00am EST on NBC. Check local listing for air times in your area.It's been nearly four years since Urban has toured the U.S., but already, "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" is being heralded as one not to miss. Featured in the hit-filled, nearly two- and half-hour show, are 20+ songs - some new, some unexpected, some never performed live and a few specially reworked songs for "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR."The tour, which launched in the U.K. last month to rave reviews, features 3x GRAMMY nominee and special guest Ingrid Andress. "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" rolls onward to Toronto with two shows on July 8th and 9th.



