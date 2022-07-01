SESAC Honors Latin Music At 2022 Latina Music Awards





Presenting awards throughout the evening were



Edén Muñoz received the Regional Mexican Songwriter of the Year award for the successful songs he wrote for Pepe Aguilar, El Fantasma, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho,



In the Song of the Year trophies were presented to "La Casita" (Regional Mexican) recorded by Banda Ms, written by Edén Muñoz and "



Additionally, Sony



COMPOSER OF THE YEAR:

REGIONAL MEXICAN - EDEN MUÑOZ

POP/LATIN RHYTHM - NICKY JAM



SONG OF THE YEAR:

REGIONAL MEXICAN

"LA CASITA" WRITTEN BY EDÉN MUÑOZ

POP/LATIN RHYTHM

"YONAGUNI" WRITTEN BY ORLANDO CEPEDA



PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR:

REGIONAL MEXICAN - DULCE MARIA MUSIC LLC

POP/LATIN RHYTHM - SONY SOUNDS



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

TROOKO



Guests enjoyed a musical performance by Yahritza Y Su Esencia, whose soulful voice and organic sound has led them to international fame at a very young age. They are becoming a cultural phenomenon in the Mexican genre, breaking records in many platforms, and making history with their debut single premiering at #1 on the Hot Latin Songs Billboard chart. Before an incredible performance,



In addition, two of the composers who were honored,



Closing the musical presentations of the night, Edén Muñoz performed with his new concept as a soloist, delighting the crowd with several songs from his repertoire with his unique and passionate musical talents.



Finally, the Producer of the Year award was given to Trooko, a multiple GRAMMY award-winning producer who has bridged the gap between Latin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SESAC Latina celebrated the global successes of its songwriters and publishers at its annual SESAC LATINA MUSIC AWARDS at The Beverly Hills Hotel. SESAC Latina awarded the most played songs of the year and prestigious awards to its affiliated songwriters and publishers.Presenting awards throughout the evening were Celeste Zendejas (Vice President SESAC Latina), Scott Jungmichel (President & COO, SESAC Performing Rights), Sam Kling (SESAC's Chief Creative Officer) and Ana Rocha (Senior Manager SESAC Latina). SESAC executives also gave a special thanks to City National Bank and TNT Agency for their continued support as sponsor.Edén Muñoz received the Regional Mexican Songwriter of the Year award for the successful songs he wrote for Pepe Aguilar, El Fantasma, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho, Calibre 50 and Banda MS, among others. Nicky Jam received the Pop/Latin Rhythm Songwriter of the Year award for the songs he wrote with artists such as J Balvin, Karol G, Natan y Shander, Julián Turizo, Myke Towers and Saga WhiteBlack, and many more.In the Song of the Year trophies were presented to "La Casita" (Regional Mexican) recorded by Banda Ms, written by Edén Muñoz and " Yonaguni " (Pop/Latin Rhythm), recorded by Bad Bunny, written by Orlando Cepeda.Additionally, Sony Sounds and Dulce Maria Music LLC were named Publisher of the Year, Pop/Latin Rhythm and Regional Mexican respectively.COMPOSER OF THE YEAR:REGIONAL MEXICAN - EDEN MUÑOZPOP/LATIN RHYTHM - NICKY JAMSONG OF THE YEAR:REGIONAL MEXICAN"LA CASITA" WRITTEN BY EDÉN MUÑOZPOP/LATIN RHYTHM"YONAGUNI" WRITTEN BY ORLANDO CEPEDAPUBLISHER OF THE YEAR:REGIONAL MEXICAN - DULCE MARIA MUSIC LLCPOP/LATIN RHYTHM - SONY SOUNDSPRODUCER OF THE YEAR:TROOKOGuests enjoyed a musical performance by Yahritza Y Su Esencia, whose soulful voice and organic sound has led them to international fame at a very young age. They are becoming a cultural phenomenon in the Mexican genre, breaking records in many platforms, and making history with their debut single premiering at #1 on the Hot Latin Songs Billboard chart. Before an incredible performance, Celeste Zendejas, VP of SESAC Latina proudly announced that they have officially joined the SESAC Latina Family.In addition, two of the composers who were honored, Luciano Luna and Salvador Aponte, surprised the audience with a classic and memorable interpretation of some of their hit songs.Closing the musical presentations of the night, Edén Muñoz performed with his new concept as a soloist, delighting the crowd with several songs from his repertoire with his unique and passionate musical talents.Finally, the Producer of the Year award was given to Trooko, a multiple GRAMMY award-winning producer who has bridged the gap between Latin Music and American Pop through collaborations with major artists like Beyoncé and Residente. Some of his most well-known projects include collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda on " The Hamilton Mixtape " and Residente's Netflix documentary.



