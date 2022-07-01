SESAC Honors Latin Music At 2022 Latina Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
SESAC Latina celebrated the global successes of its songwriters and publishers at its annual SESAC LATINA MUSIC AWARDS at The Beverly Hills Hotel. SESAC Latina awarded the most played songs of the year and prestigious awards to its affiliated songwriters and publishers.
Presenting awards throughout the evening were Celeste
Zendejas (Vice President SESAC Latina), Scott Jungmichel (President & COO, SESAC Performing Rights), Sam Kling (SESAC's Chief Creative Officer) and Ana Rocha (Senior Manager SESAC Latina). SESAC executives also gave a special thanks to City National
Bank and TNT Agency for their continued support as sponsor.
Edén Muñoz received the Regional Mexican Songwriter of the Year award for the successful songs he wrote for Pepe Aguilar, El Fantasma, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho, Calibre 50
and Banda MS, among others. Nicky Jam
received the Pop/Latin Rhythm Songwriter of the Year award for the songs he wrote with artists such as J Balvin, Karol
G, Natan y Shander, Julián Turizo, Myke Towers
and Saga WhiteBlack, and many more.
In the Song of the Year trophies were presented to "La Casita" (Regional Mexican) recorded by Banda Ms, written by Edén Muñoz and "Yonaguni
" (Pop/Latin Rhythm), recorded by Bad Bunny, written by Orlando Cepeda.
Additionally, Sony Sounds
and Dulce Maria Music
LLC were named Publisher of the Year, Pop/Latin Rhythm and Regional Mexican respectively.
COMPOSER OF THE YEAR:
REGIONAL MEXICAN - EDEN MUÑOZ
POP/LATIN RHYTHM - NICKY JAM
SONG OF THE YEAR:
REGIONAL MEXICAN
"LA CASITA" WRITTEN BY EDÉN MUÑOZ
POP/LATIN RHYTHM
"YONAGUNI" WRITTEN BY ORLANDO CEPEDA
PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR:
REGIONAL MEXICAN - DULCE MARIA MUSIC LLC
POP/LATIN RHYTHM - SONY SOUNDS
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:
TROOKO
Guests enjoyed a musical performance by Yahritza Y Su Esencia, whose soulful voice and organic sound has led them to international fame at a very young age. They are becoming a cultural phenomenon in the Mexican genre, breaking records in many platforms, and making history with their debut single premiering at #1 on the Hot Latin Songs Billboard chart. Before an incredible performance, Celeste
Zendejas, VP of SESAC Latina proudly announced that they have officially joined the SESAC Latina Family.
In addition, two of the composers who were honored, Luciano
Luna and Salvador Aponte, surprised the audience with a classic and memorable interpretation of some of their hit songs.
Closing the musical presentations of the night, Edén Muñoz performed with his new concept as a soloist, delighting the crowd with several songs from his repertoire with his unique and passionate musical talents.
Finally, the Producer of the Year award was given to Trooko, a multiple GRAMMY award-winning producer who has bridged the gap between Latin Music
and American Pop through collaborations with major artists like Beyoncé and Residente. Some of his most well-known projects include collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda
on "The Hamilton Mixtape
" and Residente's Netflix documentary.