Yemi Joins Forces With Francesca On New Single 'Never Gonna'

He notes the aim of his Art is to uplift, motivate and inspire people, creating music astoundingly authentic oozing in originality.With faith YEMI plans to progress to the top by, breaking down the barriers surrounding musical genres, developing and presenting new sounds, whilst leaving a notable mark in the world of music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award Winning International Artist, producer and DJ, YEMI is back with new single, 'NEVER GONNA' - a first ever collaboration with rising star, Francesca. Coming off the back of hit single 'How Much' YEMI links up with Francesca. Never Gonna captures two of the UK's brightest new-gen talents at their collaborative best.YEMI returns with his ever present signature of warm, ear catching chords and melodies, infused with deep, infectious rhythms, taking inspiration from the fast growing captivating genre of Amapiano. This is amplified by Francesca's emotive ear catching melodies showing off her stylistic flair with her breathtaking voice added with her compelling heartfelt lyrics. 'Never Gonna' feels every bit of a summer global anthem, destined to garner mass attention and be a highlight pick for track of the summer."I'm so excited for everyone to hear 'Never Gonna ", says YEMI. "I think Francesca is fantastic artist and vocalist and to work collaboratively on a new sound was refreshing to say the least. The record oozes a warm summer, vibe and I feel the World needs to hear this record.YEMI is an award winning, groundbreaking, artist , producer and DJ hailing from Manchester, UK, embracing his Nigerian heritage. With a unique ear for Innovative sound, YEMI takes inspiration from a wide variety of musical genres, bringing his vibrant, feel-good melodies and infectious rhythms to the global stage. Influenced heavily by the world of Hip- hop, Afrobeats, Gospel, Pop and House, his sound is distinctly hard-hitting and crisp, with his one-of-a-kind releases and performances absorbing listeners with an unmatched emotional intensity. Influenced by the likes of Kanye West, Fela Kuti ,Calvin Harris and Michael Jackson, whilst learning the piano and drums, YEMI became fascinated about the creation of music, first starting to learn how to produce at the tender age of 15 and continues to push the boundaries of what's possible with music today. Paying his deus YEMI has worked with a number of well-known UK artists including ; Aitch, Deno, Geko, Maleek Berry and NSG.He notes the aim of his Art is to uplift, motivate and inspire people, creating music astoundingly authentic oozing in originality.With faith YEMI plans to progress to the top by, breaking down the barriers surrounding musical genres, developing and presenting new sounds, whilst leaving a notable mark in the world of music.



