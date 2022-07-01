Multi-Platinum Superstar Logic Signs To BMG



Logic's new multi-album global partnership with BMG will allow him for the first time to own his own sound recordings. It is his first new label deal since his debut album Under Pressure was released in 2014. The first new music from his planned upcoming studio album is expected imminently.



References to his new partnership with BMG feature on 'Sayonara', the last song of Logic's latest album, Vinyl Days, in lines like "Independent now, won't double back, I rep the BMG" and "Independent shit next, BMG, VMG,







Tim Reid, SVP, Repertoire & Marketing, BMG, said, "As an artist, creator, and entrepreneur,



Dan Gill, BMG's EVP, Recorded Music, Los Angeles, said, "Our new partnership is an incredible opportunity to begin the next chapter of Logic's career and further expand his brand. Everyone at BMG is well-positioned and prepared to amplify his creative vision and elevate his music to the next level."







Since his emergence in 2010, multi-Platinum Grammy Award-nominated



In 2014, he shook the culture with his full-length debut Under Pressure. It bowed at number four on the Billboard 200 before ultimately reaching Platinum status. In 2015 came the conceptual opus The Incredible True Story, followed by



He made his literary debut with the fictional Supermarket [Simon & Schuster] in 2019. In its wake, he became the "first hip-hop artist to debut at Number One on the New York Times paperback fiction bestseller list." The accompanying 'soundtrack' of the same name crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard Alternative Albums chart, an 'alternative' chart first for Logic. His fifth full-length album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind captured Number One on the Billboard Top 200 and boasted the platinum 'Homicide' [ft. Eminem].



