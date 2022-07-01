Beyonce Knowles Debuts 'Act One: Renaissance' Album Cover



Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyoncé has unveiled the cover art for her upcoming album, "Act One: Renaissance." The new LP is set to be released on July 29."Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration," Beyoncé said in an Instagram caption.The Grammy-winner released the album's lead single, "Break My Soul," last week to universal acclaim. The new project, which can be pre-saved here, will include 16 tracks. Currently unknown shirts, CD box sets, and vinyl can be pre-ordered on her website here."I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are," she continued in the Instagram caption.Beyoncé released her last solo album, "The Gift," a companion album to Disney's live action remake of The Lion King, in 2019. The album was followed by her short film, Black Is King, in 2020. Her last solo studio album was "Lemonade," released in 2016.Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, Cadillac Records, The Pink Panther, Fade to Black, The Fighting Temptations, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and Austin Powers.



