Sheryl Crow, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Paul Mccartney & More Join NBC's Ukraine Benefit Special

"Ukraine: Answering the Call" is produced by Done+Dusted. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This Sunday, July 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, NBC will air "Ukraine: Answering the Call," with additional special guest appearances from Sheryl Crow, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Paul McCartney and more.They join a long list of previously announced stars and musical icons including José Andrés, Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley and Rosie Perez who will participate in the special hour in an effort to educate, raise funds for those whose lives have been shattered by the crisis in Ukraine, and spread awareness through the power of entertainment.As previously announced, Broadway luminaries Rachel Bay Jones, Brenda Braxton, Liz Callaway, Lilla Crawford, Juwan Crawley, José Llana, Beth Malone, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Orfeh, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley and NaTasha Yvette Williams will come together for a special rendition of "What the World Needs Now is Love.""Ukraine: Answering the Call" airs on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.Zelensky will address Americans during the special and audiences will also hear remarks from Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian Head of the Presidential Administration. NBC News will share reports on the stories of real people all around the world who are impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.During the broadcast, viewers will have the chance to help families impacted by the crisis in Ukraine by donating to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.Plus, fan engagement platform Buzznog will also give viewers the opportunity to contribute to relief efforts with a digital collectible created by a Ukrainian artist available exclusively through the Zelus Wallet via a QR Code on-screen during the telethon. For every download of the digital collectible, Zelus is donating $10 to the IRC up to $500,000."Ukraine: Answering the Call" is produced by Done+Dusted. David Jammy, Elizabeth Kelly, Ian Stewart, Nicolle Wallace and David WILD serve as executive producers.



