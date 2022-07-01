TALAS Classic Hard Rock Band Announce New Album '1985'





Formed in the early '70s and dissolved in 1985, TALAS may have never reached arena-headlining status, but they were an integral part of the early '80s hard rock scene, and their long-awaited return does not disappoint. "The time was right and we were all into it, no one needed any convincing, we were all instantly excited to do it," explains bassist Billy Sheehan, who is rejoined by drummer Mark Miller and powerhouse vocalist Phil Naro, as well as new recruit Kire Najdovski on guitar.



"It's like we never stopped - everything fell together so easily. It was quite wonderful." Now they return with 1985, 11 tracks of classic hard rock, picking up where they left off, and it is a release that will have old school fans salivating and new followers fired up with its big riffs, seductive choruses, and killer soloing - basically everything that could be wanted from a TALAS record.



Asked why people should be excited for this comeback, Sheehan answers enthusiastically. "Because so many of them were there, with us, and a million other great bands that made the '80s such a special musical experience. And also there are so many who might not have been there but have fallen in love with that spirit as well. We feel a very special bond with them all."



With all but one song - "Black And Blue" - written in 1985, the album would have been their fourth full-length had they not split, and while they have worked hard to get the best out of them they have not tampered with the tracks or given them a modern twist, letting them live in the era in which they were created. "We wanted a snapshot of our musical life from 1985," explains Sheehan. "It's the same spirit, mostly the same people, and it's bringing the '80s into 2022. The '80s were an amazing time for music and bands, and we were all excited to go back to that, and I would say the record is raw, real, honest, and exhilarating."



The album was recorded in Miller's living room in the house he built, utilizing a mobile recording setup, and according to Sheehan the sessions were "an absolute joy." Coordinating everything remotely during the pandemic - with Russ Mackay handling the engineering/mixing/mastering from Toronto - was the hardest aspect of recording, but they managed to pull it all together, making a record that sounds cohesive from start to finish, giving no suggestion that it was anything but a smooth process.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) TALAS is back with the release of their new album 1985, which will see a September 23, 2022 release via Metal Blade Records. Fans can preorder the album and check out the new single "Crystal Clear" here.




