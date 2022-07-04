Skate Legend Ali Boulala's Swedish Alt-Rock Band Ghost Boys Release "What I Love The Most"





Corite decentralizes the traditional record deal model, affording independent artists financial and creative freedom, and direct engagement with their fans like never before. When fans and artists are sharing in the success of a project, the bond between them grows stronger. All people are experts in the music they love. All artists are born free. All great art comes from shattering norms and breaking old rules. Corite believes that the future of the music industry will be driven by fan power. Corite was founded by two music and media industry veterans, Mattias Tengblad, Emil Angervall and Emelie Olsson. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Swedish alt-rock band Ghost Boys release their second ever single "What I Love the Most," via Corite, featuring Linus Nordström on guitar, Magnus "Kitok" Ekelund vocals, and skate legend Ali Boulala on keys. Following in the path of their first single "Live Another Day," the new track is upbeat and rock driven, diving into introspective lyricism. The lyrical focus is on a struggling musician, facing the juggling act of sex, drugs and rock and roll, looking for balance among all of the internal and outer chaos to find the beauty in life. Beginning with inspiration from a single riff Ali sent to Nordström, they began collaborating and developed the track, its core messaging defined in a lyric, "What I love the most is killing me, and what I need kills the loving."A legend for his experimental skate tricks in obscure locations and keen eye for street fashion, Ali Boulala has cemented himself in the catalog of polarizing figures with undeniable talents and fearless tastes. The recent documentary of his tangled life "The Scars of Ali Boulala" directed by Stockholm based Max Eriksson, had its world premiere at The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.The inception of Ghost Boys came when Magnus "Kitok" Ekelund, producer and Paradise Jokkmokk punk rapper, first approached Ali. They had known each other for years, playing records at clubs together. Ali accepted. Then Magnus found himself following the world of comedian and director Linus Nordström (coincidentally the son of the singer in Swedish band Sator), and thought he looked more like a rockstar than a comedian. He reached out to him and asked if he played anything, "he answered guitar and that's the way it is," says Magnus. The band organically came together and they formed Ghost Boys.Corite enables artists at any stage of their career to eschew the traditional record label model while still releasing their music across all major streaming platforms - including Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and YouTube. The Corite platform empowers artists to engage their fans in new, mutually beneficial ways by allowing fans to become backers, supporting the artists' vision, work and music. By launching fan-funding campaigns on Corite, artists can generate additional revenue streams, secure funding and organic promotional support from their followers, and reward their active backers with a portion of the royalties.Corite decentralizes the traditional record deal model, affording independent artists financial and creative freedom, and direct engagement with their fans like never before. When fans and artists are sharing in the success of a project, the bond between them grows stronger. All people are experts in the music they love. All artists are born free. All great art comes from shattering norms and breaking old rules. Corite believes that the future of the music industry will be driven by fan power. Corite was founded by two music and media industry veterans, Mattias Tengblad, Emil Angervall and Emelie Olsson.



