Steve Aoki And KAAZE Release Summer Dance Anthem "Whole Again" Featuring John Martin

Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including his critically-acclaimed 2019 memoir BLUE: The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2x-Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki and Swedish producer KAAZE join forces for a progressive festival-season banger " Whole Again " featuring legendary vocalist John Martin, known for his work with Swedish House Mafia and Martin Garrix. This marks the first time Aoki and KAAZE have collaborated, both of their distinct styles fusing together seamlessly to create a new euphoric dance anthem. Martin's heartfelt vocals cut through the mix as he belts out the powerful refrain, "I just wish that you were here right now to make me whole again." " Whole Again " is the latest single to drop from Aoki's highly-anticipated forthcoming full-length album HiROQUEST out September 16, 2022. Fans can expect HiROQUEST to be an epic, multi-genre collection of solo and collaborative songs with a world-building story that extends beyond the music itself."'Whole Again' is the definitive dance track on HiROQUEST," Aoki shares. "It's an anthemic, soul-searching ballad that captures the multitudes of different emotions that many of us have experienced over the past few years. After working with KAAZE to lock down the production, we needed to find the right vocalist to really bring this song to life. I've been a fan of John Martin's ever since I heard him on 'Don't You Worry Child' and knew that he was the missing link to bring this song to the top."KAAZE adds, '"Whole Again' is the beginning of a new journey with Steve. We are making a lot of music together right now with big plans for what's to come. When we made the very first draft of the song both Steve and I could hear that John Martin would fit like a glove on the track. I'm really honored that he loved the song as much as us. I couldn't be more happy with the end result. You will hear a lot from Steve and I in the future. This is the new start of big progressive house music."HiROQUEST features "Whole Again," alongside Aoki's recent singles "Just Us Two" with Taking Back Sunday, "KULT" with grandson and Jasiah, and forthcoming collaborations alongside Kane Brown, Mod Sun, PnB Rock, Georgia Ku, Bryce Vine, Santa Fe Klan, Lil Xan, Goody Grace and many more. The genre-blending album contains five chapters, each detailing a different mythological faction, and opening the door for fans to explore Aoki's vast world through music and a new collectible trading card game co-created with MetaZoo Games, which Aoki co-founded and launched in March of 2021.The HiROQUEST CD package is available for pre-order now at www.hiroquest.com.Growing up in a musical family that exposed him to such divergent influences as Queen, Daft Punk and Earth, Wind & Fire. KAAZE began playing piano and drums at age of 4, while developing an ear that would eventually make him an established artist in his own right. KAAZE heard his first house track at age of 16 and quickly rushed out to buy his first DJ rig shortly thereafter. He played his first gig one year later, being so young, his mother had to chaperone him to the show. KAAZE's steadfast studio ethic and ear for melodic elegance helped emerge a specific bootleg that caught the attention of Hardwell which changed everything for him in the span of a season. KAAZE made his solo debut on Revealed Recordings with the release of "Tell Me," a track that reached Top 2 on Beatport. In 2017 KAAZE got a huge start with songs like "Triplet", that was named the "The Miami ID of the year", to his high-profile collaboration with Hardwell, "We Are Legends" which has led KAAZE to the brink of a breakout year! In 2019 KAAZE took his career to the next level by releasing his debut album "DREAMCHILD" that was dedicated to KAAZE's childhood roots of rock n roll mixed with todays modern EDM music. The album gained over 30 million streams within the first year. It's easy to say that KAAZE has one of the most distinct signature sounds in the scene and it has generated collaborations with big names like Tiësto, Hardwell and KSHMR.Boasting a 77 million average monthly reach across all his platforms, 2x-Grammy-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur and NFT visionary Steve Aoki is one of the most successful cross-genre artists in the world. A Guinness World Record holder for the "Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year," Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival.Since the release of his 2012 debut solo album, Wonderland, which earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee, and released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles and produced over ten Top 10 radio records. After unveiling four Neon Futurealbums, the most recent being Neon Future IV in 2020, Aoki's next album HiROQUEST is due out on September 16.Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including his critically-acclaimed 2019 memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise and THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which he founded in 2012 to support organizations in brain science and its research. His influential record label Dim Mak, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, known for being a launching pad to the careers of prominent acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots and The Kills. Most recently, Aoki created the A0K1VERSE, an NFT membership community, powered by the Passport, that welcomes his fans to both virtual and real-world experiences. In whatever space he enters, Aoki offers a community for those who need it most.



