Lifetime Announces New Movie From Executive Producer And Star Reba McEntire

Multi-media entertainment mogul New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lifetime reteams with award-winning entertainer Reba McEntire for Reba McEntire's The Hammer, a new movie inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker, who hands down justice unlike anyone else. This is Lifetime's second collaboration with McEntire who also starred in and executive produced her 2021 holiday film, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune. The Hammer also reunites McEntire with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman and stars Kay Shioma Metchie and Rex Linn.The film follows Kim Wheeler (McEntire), an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America. After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno - a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen. With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice, that quickly earns her the nickname "The Hammer." As the investigation of the former judge's death heats up, Kim's sister Kris (Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.The film also stars Rex Linn as Bart Crawford, a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives and Kay Shioma Metchie as Vicky, the tough talking bailiff who serves as Kim's right hand and trusted friend.Reba McEntire's The Hammer is produced by The Cartel and Pahrump Pictures with Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Anthony Fankhauser, Steven St. Arnaud and Reba McEntire as executive producers. Jeff Beesley directs from a script by Karen Wyscarver and Sanford Golden.Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY(R) Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement. Reba McEntire's special CD & DVD pairing, MY CHAINS ARE GONE debuted as her 28th Top 10 on Billboard's Country Album Chart. Reba recently wrapped REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, hitting every corner of the country across 20 dates, the superstar treated sold-out audiences to a stacked set of her most celebrated hits. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe(R) nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin(TM) and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. In 2020, Reba launched her very first Spotify original podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, featuring guests including Dolly Parton, Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Leslie Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Fonda and more. Reba announced the development of"Reba's Place" - a restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store - set to open in Atoka, Oklahoma later this year. For more information, visit www.reba.com or follow @Reba on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



