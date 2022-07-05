Renforshort Shares Dreamy New Track "Julian, King Of Manhattan"





Now with dear amelia renforshort joins forces with her longtime collaborator Jeff Hazin as well as producers/co-writers like New York, NY (Top40 Charts) renforshort shares her latest single "Julian, king of manhattan" - an ode to Julian Casablancas, the lead singer of the iconic New York City based band, The Strokes. On the feathery track we witness a more lighthearted side her lyricism - she gently sings "Oh Julian, I hope when I grow up I'm like you. Oh Julian, coolest mother fucker in the room." Of the making of the track renforshort shares "It's one of my favourite songs ever. When I wrote it, Jeff Hazin and I were only really listening to The Strokes and when we got into this session, I said I want to write a song for Julian Casablancas, cause I love him. The song could've gone a lot of ways but making it about being friends with him in a fantasy world. Sonically we were inspired by The Strokes to really pay homage to them -through the tone of the guitars and the effect on the vocals, I feel like we kinda achieved that!""Julian, king of Manhattan" follows the 20-year-old alt-pop artists recently releases "moshpit," "made for you," "we'll make this ok" featuring Travis Barker, and most recently "I miss myself". The four tracks are set to be featured on her anxiously awaited debut album, dear amelia, which will be released on July 8.renforshort recently wrapped tour supporting The Band Camino, after a run of dates with Tai Verdes earlier this spring and will headline a North American tour this fall. Kicking off in her hometown of Toronto, ON the tour will make stops at major markets including New York and Los Angeles. Joey Valance and Brae will support on all dates. renforshort will also perform at the already announced Riot Fest in Chicago and Firefly Festival in Dover, DE. See below for a complete list of tour dates. Tickets for renforshort's North American headline tour are on sale tomorrow, June 24th at www.renforshort.com/tourSept. 15 Toronto, ON Long Boat HallSept. 17 Detroit, MI The Loving TouchSept. 18 Chicago, IL Riot FestSept. 20 Pittsburgh, PA ThunderbirdSept. 22 Nashville, TN The EndSept. 23 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Purgatory)Sept. 25 Dover, DE Firefly FestivalSept. 27 Washington, DC Songbyrd Music HouseSept. 28 New York, NY Baby's All RightOct. 1 Boston, MA Brighton Music HallOct. 2 Montreal, QC Pop Montreal at Le MinistereOct. 5 Los Angeles, CA Moroccan LoungeCasting an alternative haze over pop, renforshort conjures emotionally charged anthems punctuated by her intimate delivery and unfiltered lyricism. Born and raised in Toronto, she initially gravitated towards influences as diverse as Nirvana and Amy Winehouse, learning how to sing and write songs. During high school, the 20-year-old artist quietly honed her craft with countless performances in local bars in between dropping original tunes online. Her 2020 debut EP, teenage angst, lived up to its title as it bottled coming-of-age confusion and catharsis into chantable anthems with no shortage of punk spirit. The single "fuck, i luv my friends" reacted with over 11 million Spotify streams, paving the way for her off saint dominique EP in 2021. Along the way, iconic Linkin Park co-founder and co-vocalist Mike Shinoda jumped at the chance to collaborate, while YUNGBLUD, Avril Lavigne, MGK and others invited her to share the stage with them. She ignited 2022 with the single "moshpit" as it arrived to widespread acclaim from Billboard, Teen Vogue, OnesToWatch, NME, and more as EUPHORIA. proclaimed, "the songstress is reinventing traditional pop music as we know it."Now with dear amelia renforshort joins forces with her longtime collaborator Jeff Hazin as well as producers/co-writers like David Pramik, Alexander 23, Andy Seltzer, John Ryan, Tia Scola, and Nick Long. On dear amelia, renforshort narrates an up-close and thrillingly honest journey through the darkest parts of her psyche. A near-lifelong musician who plays guitar, piano, and drums and started touring before she'd graduated high school, the Toronto-bred artist builds an elaborate sonic world around her detailed exploration of mental health, ultimately bringing even the most painful revelations to strangely radiant life. Tackling raw accounts of depression and disassociation, anxiety and self-erasure. renforshort crystallized the concept for her full-length debut after creating its spellbinding final track, a vocoder-enhanced epic called "amelia."



