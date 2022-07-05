Muni Long Releases New EP "Public Displays Of Affection Too"





A BET Awards 'Best New Artist' nominee, Muni delivered a triumphant performance of her certified platinum #1 urban and rhythmic smash "



Coinciding with her accolades from BET, MTV named



The most streamed and buzzworthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded with the success of "Hrs And Hrs." In addition to netting over 200 millionstreams and peaking at #1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit #17 on the Billboard Hot 100.



Muni was recently the subject of an in-depth profile for ABC News' Nightlineand GMA3. Previously, Muni performed "



Muni was embedded in Grammy® history at the first-ever Music

Muni was nominated for a 2022 Grammy® Award for her work on H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind album (the track entitled "Process").



Before her soulful, conversational songwriting and powerful vocals caught fire around the world with "Hrs And Hrs,"



PUBLIC DISPLAYS OF AFFECTION TOO TRACKLIST:

Pain

Another

Baby Boo with Saweetie

Crack

Cartier New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Muni Long - the breakthrough R&B superstar of the year -releases the highly-anticipated follow-up EP to her 2021 debut, Public Displays of Affection Too. The 5-song EP, released via Muni's own Supergiant Records/ Def Jam Recordings/ Universal Music, features "Baby Boo," her new summertime anthem featuring Saweetie, as well as the new singles "Pain" and "Another."A BET Awards 'Best New Artist' nominee, Muni delivered a triumphant performance of her certified platinum #1 urban and rhythmic smash " Hrs And Hrs " at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles.Coinciding with her accolades from BET, MTV named Muni Long as its featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of June. In addition to two inspired new performances of her hits for the coveted global program, Muni joins MTV Push to talk about emerging from behind the scenes of the industry, her breakthrough project Public Displays of Affection and how her best songs are written.The most streamed and buzzworthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded with the success of "Hrs And Hrs." In addition to netting over 200 millionstreams and peaking at #1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit #17 on the Billboard Hot 100.Muni was recently the subject of an in-depth profile for ABC News' Nightlineand GMA3. Previously, Muni performed " Hrs And Hrs " on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. In addition to MTVs Global PUSH Artist for the month of June, Muni was named to iHeart Radio's 'On The Verge' program, BET Amplified, YouTube's Artist On The Rise, Spotify Frequency Artist, Snapchat Artist to Watch, and Amazon Breakthrough Artist of the Month.Muni was embedded in Grammy® history at the first-ever Black Collective ceremony the night before the awards in April. She joined a stellar lineup of performers - Summer Walker, Chloe Bailey, Cordae, and Jimmie Allen - as they honored groundbreaking female rapper MC Lyte and singer-songwriter John Legend.Muni was nominated for a 2022 Grammy® Award for her work on H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind album (the track entitled "Process").Before her soulful, conversational songwriting and powerful vocals caught fire around the world with "Hrs And Hrs," Muni Long spent a decade as one of the best-kept behind-the-curtain secret weapons in the industry. Her journey as a much-in-demand songwriter, co-mingling R&B, rap, and pop, resulted in a diverse catalog of hits accumulated by Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez, to name a few.PUBLIC DISPLAYS OF AFFECTION TOO TRACKLIST:PainAnotherBaby Boo with SaweetieCrackCartier



