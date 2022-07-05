SXSW Announces New Event In Australia





SXSW Sydney will gather the world's most inspired thinkers, creators and innovators for an exploration of the best in Music, Screen, Gaming, Technology and Innovation. Like SXSW in Austin, SXSW Sydney will be a must-attend event for creators and professionals seeking to shape and discover future trends, emerging technology and access unrivaled networking opportunities.



SXSW Sydney is a collaboration with TEG, The NSW Government & Destination NSW, and will be the official annual Asia Pacific installment of SXSW, which has taken place every March since 1987 in Austin, Texas. SXSW has included speakers and artists such as Barack Obama, Brené Brown, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Melinda Gates,



"We couldn't be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the New South Wales Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique," said Roland Swenson, CEO & Co-founder of SXSW. "The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together."



"SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals," said Geoff Jones, Group CEO TEG, Event Producer for SXSW Sydney. "Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content. I would like to welcome Colin Daniels as the Managing







SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 - 19, 2023. For more information, please visit sxsw.com.



