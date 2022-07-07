Conan Gray Scores Second Top 10 Album On Billboard 200 With Critically Adored "Superache"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Dominating the cultural conversation worldwide, platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and Gen Z pop king Conan Gray
has delivered one of the most critically acclaimed albums of 2022 with Superache. Beyond inciting widespread tastemaker applause, the new album lands Conan Gray
his second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 debuting at #9 on the chart.
Conan graced the June 2022 cover of PAPER Magazine and the cover of The New York Times Arts section just last week. He also recently sat down for a candid interview about Superache on NPR's "Weekend Edition." Not to mention, Rolling Stone raved, "Conan Gray has many many feelings — and manages them quite impressively on Superache" while labeling him "one of youth culture's leading miserabilists." In addition, UPROXX named him "one of pop's most vulnerable hitmakers." Nylon
highlighted how the record "marks a new era for the pre-eminent Gen Z pop star," and Billboard hailed him as "a new-school pop star." All Music
summed it up perfectly, "in the best sense of the term, he's a pop star."
Taking over television, he graced the stage of The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
performing "Disaster
" from the new album. He also brought the masses to 30 Rock with a concert performance on the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series, including singles "Memories
" and "People Watching."
Bringing the record to life on stage later to this year, Gray will return to the road for his biggest headline world tour yet. He will start the Superache Tour in North America
before heading to Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on September
16 in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace Theater. He will visit major markets coast-to-coast including Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and the iconic Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Also look out for him performing at numerous music festivals along the way, including Music
Midtown, Firefly, and Austin City Limits before he tour concludes on October 25 in Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
Superache Tracklisting
1. Movies
2. People Watching
3. Disaster
4. Best Friend
5. Astronomy
6. Yours
7. Jigsaw
8. Family Line
9. Summer Child
10. Footnote
11. Memories
12. The Exit
Conan Gray
World Tour 2022 Tour Dates
9/16 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace Theater
9/17 Atlanta, GA Music
Midtown
9/18 St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
9/20 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando
9/22 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center
9/24 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
9/25 Dover, DE Firefly
9/28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
9/30 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!
10/1 Bloomington, IN Indiana
University Auditorium
10/3 Chesterfield, MO The Factory
10/5 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
10/8 Austin, TX Austin City Limits
10/9 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre - Kendall Kidd Performance Hall
10/14 Austin, TX Austin City Limits
10/17 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
10/19 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
10/20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
10/22 San Diego, CA SOMA
10/25 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
11/13 Auckland, NZ Spark
Arena
11/15 Brisbane, AU Fortitude Music
Hall
11/18 Sydney, AU Hordern Pavilion
11/19 Melbourne, AU Margaret
Court Arena
Since releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, Conan Gray
has emerged as one of the pre-eminent pop superstars of his generation. Even after the commercial success of global multi-platinum hits "Heather
" (which earned its own Urban Dictionary entry) and "Maniac
", his music continues to maintain its unflinching authenticity and originality. Gray's debut album, Kid Krow, crafted by Gray and longtime collaborator and producer Dan Nigro, reached #5 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart and became the biggest new artist debut of the year. In the summer of 2020, when "Heather
" topped charts around the world, Sir Elton John
publicly praised Gray for being the only artist on the Spotify top 50 to have written the song entirely on their own. With over 7 billion streams, he has attracted unanimous applause from a who's who of tastemakers including Vogue, GQ, V Man, Paper, Fader, Billboard, NPR, MTV, I-D, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, and has delivered rapturous performances on television shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James
Corden, and The Today Show. At the same time, Gray earned the recognition of fashion arbiters, claiming a spot on "Best Dressed" lists from the likes of Teen Vogue and making a splash during his MET Gala debut. In 2022, he headlined a SOLD-OUT world tour, lighting up New York's legendary Radio
City Music
Hall, and leaving the main stage of Coachella begging for more. However, he reaches another creative stratosphere on his sophomore album, Superache, reteaming with Nigro. Now, he delivers the definitive Gen-Z alternative manifesto.
