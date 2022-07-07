Conan Gray Scores Second Top 10 Album On Billboard 200 With Critically Adored "Superache"





Superache Tracklisting

1. Movies

2. People Watching

3. Disaster

4. Best Friend

5. Astronomy

6. Yours

7. Jigsaw

8. Family Line

9. Summer Child

10. Footnote

11. Memories

12. The Exit





9/16 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace Theater

9/17 Atlanta, GA

9/18 St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

9/20 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando

9/22 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center

9/24 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

9/25 Dover, DE Firefly

9/28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/30 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

10/1 Bloomington, IN

10/3 Chesterfield, MO The Factory

10/5 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

10/8 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

10/9 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre - Kendall Kidd Performance Hall

10/14 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

10/17 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

10/19 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

10/20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

10/22 San Diego, CA SOMA

10/25 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

11/13 Auckland, NZ

11/15 Brisbane, AU Fortitude

11/18 Sydney, AU Hordern Pavilion

11/19 Melbourne, AU



Since releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15,

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dominating the cultural conversation worldwide, platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and Gen Z pop king Conan Gray has delivered one of the most critically acclaimed albums of 2022 with Superache. Beyond inciting widespread tastemaker applause, the new album lands Conan Gray his second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 debuting at #9 on the chart.Conan graced the June 2022 cover of PAPER Magazine and the cover of The New York Times Arts section just last week. He also recently sat down for a candid interview about Superache on NPR's "Weekend Edition." Not to mention, Rolling Stone raved, "Conan Gray has many many feelings — and manages them quite impressively on Superache" while labeling him "one of youth culture's leading miserabilists." In addition, UPROXX named him "one of pop's most vulnerable hitmakers." Nylon highlighted how the record "marks a new era for the pre-eminent Gen Z pop star," and Billboard hailed him as "a new-school pop star." All Music summed it up perfectly, "in the best sense of the term, he's a pop star."Taking over television, he graced the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing " Disaster " from the new album. He also brought the masses to 30 Rock with a concert performance on the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series, including singles " Memories " and "People Watching."Bringing the record to life on stage later to this year, Gray will return to the road for his biggest headline world tour yet. He will start the Superache Tour in North America before heading to Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on September 16 in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace Theater. He will visit major markets coast-to-coast including Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and the iconic Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Also look out for him performing at numerous music festivals along the way, including Music Midtown, Firefly, and Austin City Limits before he tour concludes on October 25 in Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.Superache Tracklisting1. Movies2. People Watching3. Disaster4. Best Friend5. Astronomy6. Yours7. Jigsaw8. Family Line9. Summer Child10. Footnote11. Memories12. The Exit Conan Gray World Tour 2022 Tour Dates9/16 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace Theater9/17 Atlanta, GA Music Midtown9/18 St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre9/20 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando9/22 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center9/24 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica9/25 Dover, DE Firefly9/28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island9/30 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!10/1 Bloomington, IN Indiana University Auditorium10/3 Chesterfield, MO The Factory10/5 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion10/8 Austin, TX Austin City Limits10/9 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre - Kendall Kidd Performance Hall10/14 Austin, TX Austin City Limits10/17 Salt Lake City, UT The Union10/19 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre10/20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre10/22 San Diego, CA SOMA10/25 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl11/13 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena11/15 Brisbane, AU Fortitude Music Hall11/18 Sydney, AU Hordern Pavilion11/19 Melbourne, AU Margaret Court ArenaSince releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, Conan Gray has emerged as one of the pre-eminent pop superstars of his generation. Even after the commercial success of global multi-platinum hits " Heather " (which earned its own Urban Dictionary entry) and " Maniac ", his music continues to maintain its unflinching authenticity and originality. Gray's debut album, Kid Krow, crafted by Gray and longtime collaborator and producer Dan Nigro, reached #5 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart and became the biggest new artist debut of the year. In the summer of 2020, when " Heather " topped charts around the world, Sir Elton John publicly praised Gray for being the only artist on the Spotify top 50 to have written the song entirely on their own. With over 7 billion streams, he has attracted unanimous applause from a who's who of tastemakers including Vogue, GQ, V Man, Paper, Fader, Billboard, NPR, MTV, I-D, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, and has delivered rapturous performances on television shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Today Show. At the same time, Gray earned the recognition of fashion arbiters, claiming a spot on "Best Dressed" lists from the likes of Teen Vogue and making a splash during his MET Gala debut. In 2022, he headlined a SOLD-OUT world tour, lighting up New York's legendary Radio City Music Hall, and leaving the main stage of Coachella begging for more. However, he reaches another creative stratosphere on his sophomore album, Superache, reteaming with Nigro. Now, he delivers the definitive Gen-Z alternative manifesto.




