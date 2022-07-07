Coffey Anderson Celebrates 4th Of July On Fox & Friends





Fans can keep up with what's to come from Coffey Anderson by visitingcoffeyanderson.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Riser House Records' Coffey Anderson made his morning TV debut on Fox & Friends, performing his hit patriotic anthem, "Mr. Red White and Blue" live from Fox Square in New York City in celebration of Independence Day. The Netflix reality star and trailblazing country artist also stopped for a short interview with host Lawrence Jones during the show to discuss the "soul" in his unique brand of country music.Anderson has been independently trailblazing his career as an artist for more than 2 decades, amassing 2M+ social media followers and capturing the hearts of audiences around the world through his positivity and charisma in his 2020 Netflix reality series about his life, "Country Ever After," which takes a step away from the music and showcases Anderson's journey as a husband and father. Anderson recently released his first full project in 3 years with his 'Come on With It' EP (out 6.17).Fans can keep up with what's to come from Coffey Anderson by visitingcoffeyanderson.com.



