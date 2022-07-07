Bring Me The Horizon Release New Single "sTraNgeRs", Touring North America This Fall





Front person Oli Sykes explains "The song came out of a long writing trip in LA, and as soon as the lyric 'we're just a room full of strangers' came it took on such a deeper double meaning - how it would feel to be performing it live as that's what it is... all strangers connecting on this mad level... and that it was like rehab... Coming out of lockdown and the pandemic, everyone is recovering from something and I'm so aware that so many people struggle daily with differing traumas, and just wanted to stress that they're not in this alone... and we're a community here to help each other".



The band wanted to share these very personal mental health journeys to help and inspire others and asked fans if they would like to anonymously contribute and play a part in this very special process. The response was overwhelming and these stories formed the narrative behind the official video and some very unique short form clips, which have been revealed across the band's socials this past week. These shorts formed the haunting and cinematic mini film that accompanies "sTraNgeRs", which gives a surreal glimpse into this very personal world.



BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling quintet





~ w/ Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain

* not a Live Nation produced show

Sep 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival *

Sep 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ~

Sep 25 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E

Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~

Sep 28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium ~

Sep 30 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial

Oct 01 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation ~*

Oct 03 - Houston, TX - 713

Oct 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ~

Oct 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre ~

Oct 09 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

Oct 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ~

Oct 14 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust

Oct 15 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ~

Oct 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center ~

Oct 18 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota

Oct 20 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium ~

Oct 22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Oct 23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global phenomenon Bring Me The Horizon resume the next chapter of their hugely successful journey with the release of a new single entitled "sTraNgeRs" out today via Columbia. The track is the latest single to be released from their critically acclaimed POST HUMAN series.Front person Oli Sykes explains "The song came out of a long writing trip in LA, and as soon as the lyric 'we're just a room full of strangers' came it took on such a deeper double meaning - how it would feel to be performing it live as that's what it is... all strangers connecting on this mad level... and that it was like rehab... Coming out of lockdown and the pandemic, everyone is recovering from something and I'm so aware that so many people struggle daily with differing traumas, and just wanted to stress that they're not in this alone... and we're a community here to help each other".The band wanted to share these very personal mental health journeys to help and inspire others and asked fans if they would like to anonymously contribute and play a part in this very special process. The response was overwhelming and these stories formed the narrative behind the official video and some very unique short form clips, which have been revealed across the band's socials this past week. These shorts formed the haunting and cinematic mini film that accompanies "sTraNgeRs", which gives a surreal glimpse into this very personal world.BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling quintet Bring Me The Horizon are one of the most electrifying and successful rock bands to emerge from the UK. This Fall the band return to North America for their headlining tour, produced by Live Nation, with shows kicking off late September through October, including arena shows at Brooklyn's Barclays Center (Sept. 24) and Los Angeles's Kia Forum (Oct. 6). Support for the dates includes Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain. The band will also make appearances at Louisville's Louder Than Life Festival, Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation, Sacramento's Aftershock Festival and Las Vegas's When We Were Young Festival. Bring Me The Horizon Live Dates:~ w/ Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain* not a Live Nation produced showSep 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival *Sep 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ~Sep 25 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena ~*Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~Sep 28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium ~Sep 30 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena Oct 01 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation ~*Oct 03 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall ~Oct 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ~Oct 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre ~Oct 09 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*Oct 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ~Oct 14 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena Oct 15 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ~Oct 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center ~Oct 18 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~Oct 20 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium ~Oct 22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young FestivalOct 23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young FestivalOct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival.



