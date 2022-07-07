Karol G To Perform At Diversity Valencia Festival





At Diversity Festival, we will witness La Bichota continue her unstoppable artistic journey in the Valencian capital after a three year absence. This performance will be an exclusive concert to Diversity Festival and the only concert she will be giving during her time in Europe. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Colombian-born superstar, known as La Bichota, will perform at the spectacular Ciutat de les Arts y les Ciències pavilion in the southeastern Spanish province of València's homonynous capital city on Saturday, July 23, 2022.Other long-awaited artists returning to the stage include: Måneskin, Christina Aguilera, Iggy Pop, Armin van Buuren, Black Eyed Peas, H.E.R., Martin Garrix, Nicki Nicole and Ozuna.KAROL G joins an iconic international line-up of more than 50 musical performances. Her three shows exclusive to the festival will be her last concerts in Europe this year.An undoubtedly iconic Latin and Urban music icon, KAROL G is an artist who continues to break records. Listed as the only female Latin artist on Spotify's Top Track list globally, KAROL G's March 2021 album " KG0516 " was also recognized as the most successful Spanish-language production by the streaming platform.The Medellín, Colombia-born musician's debut album " Unstoppable " was hailed as an achievement by music critics, who widely considered the release to be the first solid entry into the Latin trap genre by a female artist.Amongst KAROL G's many industry and fan-favorite awards include a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist, a Best Latin Artist award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards for Top Latin Album three years running (2020, 2021, 2022), and more. Her recent collaboration with Niki Minaj "Tusa" is ranked as the third most awarded song in the history of popular music, surpassing Michael Jackson's Thriller.With the release of her recent single "PROVENZA," KAROL G reached the top of Billboard's Hot Latin Songs list where she occupied, simultaneously, the first two positions. Following its immediate release, "PROVENZA" was also ranked #1 in the World Top Music Videos category on YouTube.In February, KAROL G was honored with a 'Break The Rules' award by Billboard magazine at their Women in Music gala as an artist who defies music industry expectations. As a philanthropist, KAROL G supports six foundations located in her hometown of Medellín, Colombia.At Diversity Festival, we will witness La Bichota continue her unstoppable artistic journey in the Valencian capital after a three year absence. This performance will be an exclusive concert to Diversity Festival and the only concert she will be giving during her time in Europe.



