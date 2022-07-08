Virtual Elvis Week 2022 Live From Graceland





Virtual Elvis Week 2022 will be live streamed in pristine HD with soundboard audio, so Elvis fans will be able to experience Elvis Week as it's happening. There are three Virtual Elvis Week Pass options: The Elvis Super Fan Pass, The Elvis Tribute Artist Pass, and The Elvis Legacy Pass.



All shows included in each pass can be watched live, and then re-watched on demand for 7 days following the show.



The Elvis Super Fan Pass is the premium offering and was created for the ultimate Elvis Fan who doesn't want to miss a thing. It includes eight Elvis Week shows happening live at the Graceland Soundstage on Aug 9-16, plus a special pre-recorded Virtual Tour of Graceland Mansion hosted by Angie Marchese, Graceland's VP of Archives. Events include all four nights of Elvis tribute artists events, including the Semifinal and Final Rounds of competition, The Ultimate Return, and Cody Ray Slaughter: One Night Only; PLUS All the King's Men, showcasing those who shared the studio and stage with Elvis; The Gospel



The Elvis Tribute Artist Pass features access to the four marquee Elvis tribute artist shows on August 9-12 as they premiere: the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal and Final Rounds, Cody Ray Slaughter:



The Elvis Legacy Pass features access to four marquee Elvis Week events as they premiere on August 13-16: All the King's Men, The Gospel

For additional details and to purchase a pass, visit VirtualElvisWeek.com.

In addition, fans may also pre-order an exclusive 2022 Virtual Elvis Week t-shirt online at ShopGraceland.com. Virtual Elvis Week shirts will ship out during Elvis Week 2022.

As always, Graceland will also livestream free-of-charge the annual Candlelight Vigil held at Graceland on the evening of August 15. Watch the 2022 Candlelight Vigil broadcast here.

