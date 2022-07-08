Joe Hunt Featuring Kate Loveridge - Everybody's Free

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Once again, Joe Hunt returns to DeeVu with a gigantic summer house anthem, but this time, Kate Loveridge provides some incredible vocals on this rendition of Rozalla's smash hit song, "Everybody's Free."



The voice, This tune is sure to be a festival and dance floor hit thanks to a funky melodic bass theme, uplifting breakdowns, massive piano drops, and influences from producer Fisher.

Everybody's Free is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records.



