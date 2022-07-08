DOMi & JD Beck Release New Single & Video For "Take A Chance" Ft. Anderson .Paak





The duo introduced NOT TiGHT with two riveting instrumental singles - "WHATUP" and "SMiLE" - and have also revealed the list of special guests featured on the album which in addition to .Paak includes Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, and Kurt Rosenwinkel. NOT TiGHT is available for pre-order now on digital download and CD, as well as black vinyl and online store exclusive pink vinyl out November 11.



DOMi & JD BECK will be making their TV debut July 18 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing "TAKE A CHANCE" with .Paak. Check them out on Apple Music's New



Following their 4 sold-out shows at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City last month, DOMi & JD BECK will be performing at the Napa Valley festival on July 29-30. The band will also be appearing at the Montreal Jazz Festival in Canada (July 6), North Sea Jazz Festival in The Netherlands (July 10), and the Pori Jazz Festival in Finland (July 14).



The track listing for NOT TiGHT is as follows:

LOUNA'S Intro

WHATUP

SMiLE

BOWLiNG (feat. Thundercat)

NOT TiGHT

TWO SHRiMPS (feat. Mac DeMarco)

U DON'T HAVE TO ROB ME

MOON (feat. Herbie Hancock)

DUKE

TAKE A CHANCE (feat. Anderson .Paak)

SPACE MOUNTAiN

PiLOT (feat. Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak)

WHOA (feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel)

SniFF

THANK U



To date, if you wanted to learn about DOMi & JD BECK-the internet's most hyped jazz duo-you had to visit their website, click a rat playing saxophone, and read a story about a 12-year-old physicist (DOMi Louna) and a 6-year-old sheep investigator (JD Beck). Let's fix that. "My philosophy of life is don't take shit too seriously," says DOMi Louna, born Domitille Degalle. And that's fair. But the vibrant world she and her collaborator have given us demands exploration.



They reveal a bit more on their Instagram profiles, via clips of their jams, with JD on a simple drum kit and DOMi Louna on MIDI keys. She favors sounds that evoke '70s jazz fusion and the colorful blips of 2000s Pokémon soundtracks, while he tunes and plays his snare in ways that can sound electronic, channeling IDM and boom bap. Sometimes they're stuffed into a bathroom and sometimes the drums are muffled by pretzels stacked on the hi-hat, or toilet paper tossed on the snare. Their music finds both humor and greatness in harmonic complexity and rhythmic shiftiness, abruptly adopting and ditching tempos, toying with time signatures, and sneaking extra beats into bridges.



The collaboration began under silly circumstances. DOMi Louna was a teen protegé at Berklee by way of the Paris Conservatory; JD, four years her junior, had gigged since grade school around his hometown, Dallas-first in producer Jah-Born's band where he duetted with MPC beatmakers and DJs spinning Dilla. In 2018, they were both invited to join an ensemble performing at the



