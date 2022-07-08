Banx & Ranx And JP Cooper Bring The Heat With Sensual Summer Single "Fire"



On the creation of the song, JP



Channeling the strength of their creative union, Banx & Ranx have surged to the forefront of popular music both behind-the-scenes as producers and in the spotlight as artists. Tallying over 2 billion streams worldwide and over 1 billion YouTube views, the Latin GRAMMY Award-nominated Montréal duo - Zacharie "Soké" Raymond and Yannick "KNY Factory" Rastogi - attribute their success to their collaborative style in the studio and their talent for infusing their signature ECM (Electronic Caribbean Music) sound. Since becoming an artistic duo in 2014, their chemistry ignited the career-changing experiences of producing, co-writing and collaborating with international megastars such as Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Ty Dolla $ign, Sia, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For their latest summer smash, Multi-Platinum producer-songwriter duo Banx & Ranx join forces with fellow Multi-Platinum UK artist JP Cooper. Out today via Universal Music/ Island UK and Polydor France, "Fire" radiates the flirtatious energy that buzzes through parties on hot summer nights."We absolutely loooove JP Cooper," say Banx & Ranx. "We invited him to our songwriting camp in Montréal and ended up creating 'Fire' from a demo he had on his phone. It's pure party and chilling vibes."Part of that original demo can be heard as the track opens with the sound of strumming acoustic guitar and JP Cooper's infectious chorus which evolves from a distant intro into the glossy groove of the Caribbean-rooted Banx & Ranx production. Cooper's sensual lyrics and smooth vocals are elevated by the lush soundscapes and irresistible rhythm of the Banx & Ranx signature ECM (Electronic Caribbean Music) sound.On the creation of the song, JP Cooper shares, "I started writing 'Fire' a couple of years ago on a summer day in my back garden with a beer and a ukelele. I wasn't even trying to write but I stumbled across a little hook that made me smile. I made a little video of it so I didn't forget it and ended up sending it to Banx & Ranx. I didn't know where to take it but I thought their flavour would sound amazing on the track. About a year later, I flew to Montreal to hang with the guys and we finished the record together. This song just makes me smile. The whole experience from sitting in my yard to dancing around the studio with the guys was a joy. I'm excited to share that joy with the rest of the world. I hope it warms your spirits!"Known for their positive, creative energy in the studio, "Fire" is the latest in numerous successful collaborations Banx & Ranx have orchestrated. In the past few months alone, the Multi-Platinum producers have infused their signature ECM sound into Shenseea's debut album ALPHA which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Chart, Sean Paul's album Scorcha which landed him his 10th Billboard-charting album, and a string of hit singles with the breakout artists signed to Banx & Ranx's Montréal-based label 31 East: their Platinum Certified single "CTRL + ALT + DEL" with dance-pop artist Rêve hit #8 on the Canadian Top 40 radio chart and has accumulated over 35 million streams to date, " Headphones " featuring Rêve reached #9 on the Top 40 chart, has accumulated over 45.5 million streams, landed the artists two of Canada's most sought-after radio accolades: the iHeartRadio Future Star and the Rogers One to Watch and was followed by a remix version featuring a guest verse from Tommy Genesis, and most recently, "Flowers Need Rain" with singer-songwriter Preston Pablo which was the #1 most added song at Canadian radio, hit #1 on the Canada Discovery Shazam charts, has risen to #20 on the Top 40 Canadian radio chart, has been streamed over 1 million times and landed the titles of Stingray's Trending Track and Rogers One To Watch.Evidently one of the most successful duos in the industry, Banx & Ranx are set to continue their hot streak with this latest summer single, "Fire" with JP Cooper.Channeling the strength of their creative union, Banx & Ranx have surged to the forefront of popular music both behind-the-scenes as producers and in the spotlight as artists. Tallying over 2 billion streams worldwide and over 1 billion YouTube views, the Latin GRAMMY Award-nominated Montréal duo - Zacharie "Soké" Raymond and Yannick "KNY Factory" Rastogi - attribute their success to their collaborative style in the studio and their talent for infusing their signature ECM (Electronic Caribbean Music) sound. Since becoming an artistic duo in 2014, their chemistry ignited the career-changing experiences of producing, co-writing and collaborating with international megastars such as Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Ty Dolla $ign, Sia, David Guetta, Shenseea, Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul, Diplo, Major Lazer, Gorillaz and many more established artists. Multifaceted globally successful producers, songwriters and artists, Banx & Ranx have partnered with Universal Music Canada for the next chapter of their careers with the joint focus of signing and elevating the next generation of Canadian artists bound for international acclaim. With several collaborations releasing this year, Banx & Ranx will only further cement their role as two of the most sought-after creative minds in the industry.



