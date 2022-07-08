Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/07/2022

BLACKPINK Announces They Will Return With New Music In August

BLACKPINK Announces They Will Return With New Music In August
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, YG Entertainment has announced that BLACKPINK will make their long-awaited return this Summer. Currently in the final stages of recording a new album, BLACKPINK's new music in August starts a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.

On the announcement, YG Entertainment stated, "a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time. On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide."

Prior to the release of their first full album 'THE ALBUM' in 2020, BLACKPINK gained steady popularity with their pre-release single "How You Like That" and their special collaboration with Selena Gomez "Ice Cream". Despite the restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, BLACKPINk drew a record-breaking explosive response from global fans with only their music. 'THE ALBUM', which catapulted to number 2 on both the U.S. Billboard 200 and UK Official Chart, also featured standout track "Lovesick Girls", which sold over 1.4 million copies worldwide, making BLACKPINK the first K-pop girl group to sell over a million units.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0119081 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021109580993652 secs