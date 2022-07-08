BLACKPINK Announces They Will Return With New Music In August





On the announcement, YG Entertainment stated, "a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time. On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide."



Prior to the release of their first full album 'THE ALBUM' in 2020, BLACKPINK gained steady popularity with their pre-release single "Gomez " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, YG Entertainment has announced that BLACKPINK will make their long-awaited return this Summer. Currently in the final stages of recording a new album, BLACKPINK's new music in August starts a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.On the announcement, YG Entertainment stated, "a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time. On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide."Prior to the release of their first full album 'THE ALBUM' in 2020, BLACKPINK gained steady popularity with their pre-release single " How You Like That " and their special collaboration with Selena Ice Cream ". Despite the restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, BLACKPINk drew a record-breaking explosive response from global fans with only their music. 'THE ALBUM', which catapulted to number 2 on both the U.S. Billboard 200 and UK Official Chart, also featured standout track " Lovesick Girls ", which sold over 1.4 million copies worldwide, making BLACKPINK the first K-pop girl group to sell over a million units.



