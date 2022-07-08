easy life Drop New Single "OTT" With Benee





"OTT" is a song about extremes, moderation, and keeping each other in check. Recorded remotely over lockdown by Murray and New Zealand pop star BENEE, it's the talk you long to have with someone who's on a self-destructive streak. Whilst dealing with the album's central themes of regret, excess and opening up, "like most things easy life," comments Murray, "there is still that element of optimism: that perhaps with enough care and attention, something can be done. BENEE crushed it - her voice is like water and she's a real queen of melody." BENEE, meanwhile, comments: "so stoked to have worked with the easy life boys on this, such a wicked bunch of humanssss!!! Hope u guys love the song, its all summery and I'm a sucker for melancholic lyrics sooooo!"



In 2022, easy life - an escapist band, formed on the hedonistic outlook of 'no regrets' - appear compelled to put their ethos to the test. Melancholic, uplifting and hugely sophisticated, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... is a record about how our choices define us, for better and worse, and chronicles how to make peace with things we can't control. Throughout, Murray's world-class production absorbs influences ranging from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd



"OTT" is a soon-to-be favourite from MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE..., following hot on the heels of 2021's life's a beach (easy life's second project to reach the top 10). Having sold out shows ranging from two O2 Brixton Academy dates to gigs around Europe, the US - and an actual arena in their hometown of Leicester - the band's extensive run of summer festivals continues with dates still to come at the likes of Mad Cool in Spain, and Summersonic in Japan. easy life have additionally confirmed details of an intimate UK record store tour as well as another full US tour and dates in Australia and South Korea. Watch out for more live plans for easy life coming soon.



09.07.22 || Madrid || Mad Cool Festival

10.07.22 || Glasgow || TRNSMT Festiva

13.07.22 || Tonsberg, Norway || Slottsfjell Festival

22.07.22 || Abbots Ripton ||

24.07.22 || Oxfordshire || Truck Festival

25.07.22 || London || Rough Trade East - Record Store Tour

27.07.22 || Southampton || The Brook with Vinilo - Record Store Tour

28.07.22 || Leeds || The Wardobe with

29.07.22 || Leicester || The Y Theatre with Rough Trade - Record Store Tour

30.07.22 || Birmingham || HMV Birmingham - Record Store Tour

31.07.22 || Pikehall || Y Not Festival

05.08.22 || Dipeholz || Appletree Garden Festival

10.08.22 || Kingston || Pryzm with Banquet - Record Store Tour

11.08.22 || Brighton || Chalk with Resident - Record Store Tour

13.08.22 || Trencin || Grape Festival

16.08.22 || Seoul || YES24 Live Hall

18.08.22 || Tokyo || Liquid Room

20.08.22 || Osaka || Summersonic Festival

21.08.22 || Chiba || Summersonic Festival

25.08.22 || Sydney || The Factory Theatre

26.08.22 || Melbourne || The Night Cat

02.09.22 || Pilton || Pilton Party

09.09.22 || Mexico City || Foro Frontera

12.09.22 || Los Angeles || El Rey Theatre

13.09.22 || San Francisco || Popscene at Rickshaw

16.09.22 || Denver || Gothic Theatre

17.09.22 ||

20.09.22 || Dallas || House of Blues - Cambridge Room

21.09.22 ||

23.09.22 || Atlanta || Aisle 5

24.09.22 || Nashville || Eastside Bowl

26.09.22 ||

28.09.22 || Toronto || The Great Hall

