morgen Releases New Single 'Mom Jeans'

And now, morgen is gearing up to release her second EP with newfound confidence. "Mom Jeans," morgen's first single of 2022, is a rallying call for wearing what you want. In the Fall, this single and everything else to come will all culminate into morgen's energetic second EP, to be released with Avoca Drive/Sony New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clocking in right under the two-minute mark, morgen's new single "Mom Jeans" is straight to the point fun. As a first taste of her upcoming second EP, "Mom Jeans" arrives today alongside an official video that feels like a page ripped from a Lisa Frank coloring book.A lighthearted jab at anyone who has ever told her how to dress, morgen unleashes all the creativity that has been bubbling up in her as she, like many others, had to watch her adolescence speed by while trapped at home. Today's single premiered on Triple J's First Play. morgen's second EP is slated to arrive this Fall via Avoca Drive and Sony Music Australia."'Mom Jeans' is the first time I've truly spoken out in a song," says morgen. "It's about body image and how people's opinions shouldn't affect the way you present yourself, because you deserve to wear whatever makes YOU feel good."Prior to the single's release, morgen's videos teasing "Mom Jeans" garnered over 4 million views and inspired a social media trend where existing fans and new listeners alike shared their go-to outfits while playing the track. The 18-year-old's new self-confidence has lent to an arsenal of out-of-the-box music that she is ready to unleash on listeners.After spending her early teenage years desperately seeking to find her place in a world that was mostly upside down, 18-year-old morgen is now fully embracing the chaos that accompanies the challenges of becoming an adult. A member of the pandemic-era teenage generation, morgen's "sweet 16" years were full of lonely self-discovery, perfectly chronicled in her debut EP, Unaccompanied Minor.Recently turning 18 and moving out of her lockdown family home for the brave new independent world of LA life is overwhelming, to say the least - yet she's happier than she's ever been. As she says, "growing up is not as terrifying as people make it out to be, all you have to do is pretend you know what you're doing and you're halfway there."morgen has always leaned into the unconventional, favoring homeschooling over a traditional education and the local arts scene over her community's affinity for sports. The influence of artists like Led Zeppelin, Billie Holiday, Carole King, and Amy Winehouse permeated her upbringing. Barely a toddler, she began playing music, and by five years old, she was singing in her dad's band. At six, she entered the realm of musical theater. Now, she's a black belt who also teaches karate. And she hasn't slowed down since.The singer-songwriter's first EP was supported by Spotify, Apple, Billboard, and more. Bouncy single "Fine By Me" was on the Triple J most-played list for over 2 months, and hit the top 100 radio charts in Australia. Elton John shared both "Odd One Out" and "3D" on his Apple Music radio show, a moment morgen says "a spiritually enlightening experience- probably one of the greatest day moments of my life to date."And now, morgen is gearing up to release her second EP with newfound confidence. "Mom Jeans," morgen's first single of 2022, is a rallying call for wearing what you want. In the Fall, this single and everything else to come will all culminate into morgen's energetic second EP, to be released with Avoca Drive/Sony Music Australia.



