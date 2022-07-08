Top 5 Questions For A Professional Dancer

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After reading this article, you will definitely want to take up dancing.

On the Internet you can find many articles about what questions you can and should ask doctors, politicians, chefs in restaurants. In every field of activity there are questions, the answers to which you need to know.

Meanwhile, according to researchers, more than two billion people around the world are involved in dancing - at a professional or amateur level. Many do not notice, but people dance not only at concerts, festivals and in video clips.

Someone gathers on the streets, arranging battles, someone - on the way to work, dancing to the beat of the music in the headphones.

We have collected popular questions that Valeria Aksyonova, a dancer with 17 years of choreography experience in Russia, China and America (currently New York, Broadway Dance Center), decided to answer.



1. Is dancing a sport or an art?

Both. I would add "lifestyle" to this. Dancing requires physical fitness and stamina. They can also be attributed to sports because in 1997 (September 8) the International Olympic Committee announced the full recognition of the International DanceSport Federation (IDSF) and a full member of the IOC.

Art - because it is one of the oldest areas of folk art. In dance, you can realise any creative ideas. It inspires, influences the viewer. The body is a tool that can be manipulated as skilfully as an artist with a brush to create a masterpiece.

So with all directions - as if it were ballet, ballroom or hip-hop - if we talk about a professional approach, there is no "or". It is both a sport and an art.



2. What do you need to start dancing?

No matter how trite it may sound, the main thing is desire. In modern schools there are no restrictions on age, weight and other principles. Define the area for yourself - do you want to study on your own or in a pair? Maybe in groups? I have been working in teams since childhood - teamwork is important to me.

Next, you will need to look for options for dance schools and studios in the area you are interested in - near your home, work, or where it is convenient and quick for you to get to.

Your main assistants will be shoes, comfortable clothes and lack of embarrassment. And remember - no matter what dance direction you choose, first of all it should bring you pleasure. And now, in the age of the Internet, it will be easy to make a choice by the presence of sites, reviews and videos.



3. What dances are in fashion now?

In my opinion, there are a lot of fashion trends now: contemporary, hip-hop, zumba and Latin American ballroom dancing.



4. Is it prestigious to dance now?

Turn on any music channel. Now every recognisable star has his own group of dancers. Many of them have master classes like an apartment in my hometown.

In general, dancing gives self-confidence, increases charisma. Even just moving beautifully at a party, you will arouse the admiration and respect of others. Everyone has a different understanding of prestige, but my answer is yes, it is prestigious and modern.



5. What is the most memorable event that happened in your dancing life?

A trip to the international festival within the framework of the project "Days of Russian Culture in the Netherlands" (Netherlands, Rotterdam). The route of the festival passed through different cities of Europe: Helsinki, Stockholm, Lübeck, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague, Brussels, Copenhagen. Key performances were held in Rotterdam on the stage of the theatre "Zuidplein".

This festival gave us a great opportunity to travel around Europe and get to know different cultures, the program was very rich, and the concert itself gave a lot of emotions to the audience, as well as to us. My hometown, Ukhta, greeted us as winners, articles were written in newspapers, and we gave interviews about how we performed on stage in the Netherlands representing our cultural traditions.

And the last question: do you have any plans for the future ?

I want to be a world famous dancer, I want to give master classes all over the world, I want to be the owner of a dance school in America, after all, a school where you not only dance, but also help mental health through dancing is something new and should be very useful. I want to inspire people with dance culture, I want to be a judge at various dance competitions. so I'm just a dancer with a dream.

Now I live in New York and can't imagine my life without dancing. Wherever life takes me, I will never give up my favourite pastime. Because a dancer once is a dancer forever.



