Ses Team Publishes CLOUZINE's 6th anniversary issue (#34) this week

https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine Magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team.Clouzine International Music Awards winner, New York artist Grace Garland singer/songwriter/actress made it to upcoming issue's front page.Kobi Arad and Sherise Dsouza are coming issue's interviewees. Works of Death Beats, Blue Amber, Murat SesPaul Adams & Elizabeth Geyer were reviewed by Fonz Tramontano, Grace Garland by Clark Thurston, and Fonz Tramontano by Tan Ses.Discoveries sections will be featuring talents from all over the world: Cloud Maan, Clark Thurston-The Sleepy Hallows, ILA, Estella Dawn, Sarah B Ladybnow and Joe Normal.A big number of new releases will be featured in Clouzine's New Releases section:Tan Ses, Eva No, Fonz Tramontano and Charley Young, The Death Beats, Bert Badger, Murat Ses, Sharon West,Estella Dawn, Paul Adams and Elizabeth Geyer, Joe Normal, Marc Ambrosia, Rich Anthony, Rollin Jewett,Boo Sutcliffe feat Claire Helm, Blue AMber.The magazine focuses on the international independent music scene, supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.Clouzine Magazine gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, placing them in the magazine, makes interviews, reviews, reports and supports new releases by mentioning them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and its sister publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).Interested artists can browse all issues onlinehttps://clouzinemagazine.comEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/



