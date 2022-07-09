Kid Cudi Releases Career-Spanning 'The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1' Out Now!





"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, and director Kid Cudi reveals his first-ever career-spanning greatest hits project, The Boy Who Flew To The Moon...Vol. 1 out today via Universal Music Enterprises.The 18-track collection boasts the previously unreleased "love." Only available on Soundcloud up until now, this will be the first time the track lands on all DSPs. Cudi notably co-produced "love." alongside longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius. Over a sample of Ratatat's "Sunblocks," his instantly recognizable woozy melodies float above airy guitars towards a chantable affirmation as he assures, "You'll be okay, you'll find real love."The Boy Who Flew To The Moon serves as a comprehensive overview of the 21st century legend's career thus far. Tracing his journey, it boasts the quintessential quintuple-platinum "Day 'N' Nite (Nightmare)," quintuple-platinum "Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)" [feat. MGMT & Ratatat], and platinum " Just What I Am " [feat. King Chip] in addition to highlights such as "By Design" [feat. André 3000], "Surfin'" [feat. Pharrell Williams], and newly minted platinum "Tequila Shots."Recently, Cudi dropped a new single entitled "Do What I Want." It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited eighth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated projects of 2022, Entergalactic. The NETFLIX project and accompanying album are coming this Fall. The project reunites Cudi with co-creator Ian Edelman who worked together on HBO's "How To Make It In America." Cudi also serves as an executive producer alongside Kenya Barris, through their respective production companies Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society.This Summer, Kid Cudi launches his To the Moon - 2022 World Tour in 27 cities across North America, Asia, and Europe. The tour kicks off with 20 North American shows starting in Vancouver on August 16, and will include stops at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the United Center in Chicago. Then in the Fall, " To The Moon " travels to the Toyosu PIT in Japan and all over Europe, including The O2 in London, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris, with Milan closing out the tour at Fabrique on November 22. The full confirmed itinerary below.Cudi stands on the precipice of a major moment once again. 2020's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen crash landed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 as his fifth Top 10 debut on the respective chart, while the single " Tequila Shots " is now platinum. However, he initially blasted off into history with Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009. It has since gone double-platinum, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, and seized a spot on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time." A year later, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager claimed #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum.TRACKLISTING:Day 'N' Nite (Nightmare)Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare) [feat. MGMT, Ratatat]GHOST!Mr. RagerThe Dream Time Machine (with WZRD) Upper Room (with WZRD)Just What I Am (feat. King Chip)UnfuckwittableBalmain Jeans (feat. Raphael Saadiq)Too Bad I Have To Destroy You NowCONFUSED!Speedin' Bullet 2 HeavenBy Design (feat. André 3000)Surfin' (feat. Pharrell Williams)Tequila ShotsSad PeopleSept. 16love. To The Moon " Tour 2022:Tue Aug 16, 2022 Vancouver, BC Rogers ArenaThu Aug 18, 2022 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial ColiseumFri Aug 19, 2022 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge ArenaSun Aug 21, 2022 Oakland, CA Oakland ArenaTue Aug 23, 2022 San Diego, CA Pechanga ArenaWed Aug 24, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Kia ForumThu Aug 25, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Footprint CenterSat Aug 27, 2022 Denver, CO Ball ArenaTue Aug 30, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines CenterWed Aug 31, 2022 Austin, TX Moody CenterThu Sep 1, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota CenterSun Sep 4, 2022 Miami, FL FTX ArenaTue Sep 6, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm ArenaThu Sep 8, 2022 Washington DC Capital One ArenaFri Sep 9, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo CenterSat Sep 10, 2022 Boston, MA TD GardenMon Sep 12, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays CenterWed Sep 14, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank ArenaFri Sep 16, 2022 Chicago, IL United CenterSat Sep 17, 2022 Cleveland, OH Moon Man's LandingTue Oct 17, 2022 Tokyo, Japan Toyosu PITSat Nov 12, 2022 Berlin, Germany Verti Music HallSun Nov 13, 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS LiveTue Nov 15, 2022 London, UK The O2Thu Nov 17, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Palais 12Sun Nov 20, 2022 Paris, France ZenithTue Nov 22, 2022 Milan, Italy Fabrique.




