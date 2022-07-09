Lil Dicky Surpasses Two Billion Streams With Hit Song 'Freaky Friday'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG and Commission Music recording artist Lil Dicky has once again achieved a monumental milestone with his global chart-topping phenomenon 'Freaky Friday' officially surpassing the two billion streams mark.The hit song featuring Chris Brown and executive produced by Benny Blanco was first released in 2018 and became an immediate success achieving Lil Dicky his first Number One in the UK and topping the chart in New Zealand. The song also hit Number One on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart and Top 10 on the Hot 100. Additionally, the song has also reached Top 5 in Australia, Belgium, and Scotland, while going Top 10 in Canada, Denmark, and Ireland. 'Freaky Friday' has been certified 4x Platinum in the US, 3x Platinum in Australia and Canada, 2x Platinum in Brazil and the UK, and Platinum in Denmark, Netherlands and New Zealand.Based on the 2003 film Freaky Friday featuring Lindsay Lohan, the music video sees Lil Dicky and Chris Brown switch bodies and follows them both as they live a day in the life of the other artist. For the end of the song and video, Dicky enlisted some high-profile friends with guest appearances by Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled, and Kendall Jenner. Lil Dicky recently told fans during an interview on The Late Late Show that he is working on his new album but does not yet have a release date in mind.



