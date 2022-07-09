Journey Release New Album Freedom, Following Single 'You Got The Best Of Me'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the world's most beloved rock bands, Journey, have released their first studio album in over a decade, Freedom via BMG.Freedom is the first album of new material in eleven years since 2011's Eclipse. Ahead of the epic studio album, Journey released the first single, 'You Got The Best Of Me' in April 2022.Following a hiatus, the group emerged from the pandemic with a supercharged new studio line-up. In addition to longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the album; bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on Journey's 1986 album Raised on Radio.Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Journey have 25 gold and platinum albums, including the fifteen-million selling Greatest Hits collection, with total sales adding up to 80 million records worldwide.The iconic rockers continue to create new music and thrill audiences night after night in sold-out arenas worldwide in conjunction with AEG as their promoter. Journey are currently in the midst of a North American tour, playing with a live symphony orchestra.



