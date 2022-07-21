Standards Releases 'Cherry' 3rd Single Off Upcoming LP 'Fruit Town'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Los Angeles math-rock duo standards has released "Cherry," the third single off the upcoming album 'Fruit Town,' set for release on July 22 via Wax Bodega. Led by ebullient guitarist Marcos Mena, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies which has garnished popularity among fans who laud standards for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.
Proclaimed as an "interesting, new talent" by Guitar World magazine, standards is poised to have their biggest year yet after signing with indie label Wax Bodega. As the band enters this new chapter, there is little doubt that they will continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.
Of the new single Mena says, "Cherry is a bombastic prog rock anthem with a fusion of math rock guitar stylings and heavy metal."
standards will be on the road this summer, with dates kicking off on July 21 in San Diego, CA's. All dates feature direct support from Glacier Veins (Equal Vision Records). See dates below. Tickets available here.
Tour Dates:
07/21/2022 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
07/22/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout
07/23/2022 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place
07/24/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel
Lounge
07/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
07/27/2022 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman
07/28/2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/30/2022 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub
07/31/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
08/01/2022 - Nashville, TN @ The End
08/02/2022 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
08/03/2022 - Washington, DC @ DC9
08/04/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
08/05/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
08/06/2022 - New Haven, CT @ The State
House
08/08/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's
08/09/2022 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
08/10/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
08/11/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
08/12/2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray
Arcade
08/13/2022 - St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury
08/15/2022 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast
08/16/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
08/18/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
08/19/2022 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
08/21/2022 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield
08/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid.