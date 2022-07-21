Standards Releases 'Cherry' 3rd Single Off Upcoming LP 'Fruit Town'





08/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles math-rock duo standards has released "Cherry," the third single off the upcoming album 'Fruit Town,' set for release on July 22 via Wax Bodega. Led by ebullient guitarist Marcos Mena, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies which has garnished popularity among fans who laud standards for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.Proclaimed as an "interesting, new talent" by Guitar World magazine, standards is poised to have their biggest year yet after signing with indie label Wax Bodega. As the band enters this new chapter, there is little doubt that they will continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.Of the new single Mena says, "Cherry is a bombastic prog rock anthem with a fusion of math rock guitar stylings and heavy metal."standards will be on the road this summer, with dates kicking off on July 21 in San Diego, CA's. All dates feature direct support from Glacier Veins (Equal Vision Records). See dates below. Tickets available here.Tour Dates:07/21/2022 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar07/22/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout07/23/2022 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place07/24/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge07/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live07/27/2022 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman07/28/2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa07/30/2022 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub07/31/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade08/01/2022 - Nashville, TN @ The End08/02/2022 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor08/03/2022 - Washington, DC @ DC908/04/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy08/05/2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland08/06/2022 - New Haven, CT @ The State House08/08/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's08/09/2022 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar08/10/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary08/11/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen08/12/2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade08/13/2022 - St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury08/15/2022 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast08/16/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court08/18/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project08/19/2022 - Portland, OR @ Holocene08/21/2022 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield08/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid.



