Ciara's New Single & Music Video "Jump" Ft. Coast Contra Out Now

Throughout her unbelievable career thus far, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After teasing its arrival and stirring up excitement to a boiling point, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ciara unveils her anxiously awaited new single and music video "JUMP" [feat. Coast Contra]. It officially marks her debut for Republic Records and Uptown Records in conjunction with her own Beauty Marks Entertainment."JUMP" sets the pace for Ciara's next chapter. Bursting out of the gate with a bang, the frenetic production underlines her confident and catchy verses before the unshakable hook promises, "It's a party when I make that thing jump." It reups her classic dancefloor-ready R&B with a jolt of uncontainable energy and spirit. Adding to hype, it features a slick verse from viral HipHop group Coast Contra. Signed to Area 51 Music/Virgin Music the talented crew of emcees includes Eric Jamal (Philadelphia, PA), Rio Loz (Cali, Columbia), and twin brothers Ras & Taj Austin (Los Angeles, CA).Upholding a tradition of showstopping visuals, she serves up a cinematic event befitting of this anthem. Directed by Dave Meyers [Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande], the clip moves at lightspeed. Ciara not only dances atop a moving subway train, but also leads a succession of highly choreographed routines. It also boasts no less than 14 outfit and glam changes, speaking to her status as a style icon."JUMP" will make you move!Prior to release, Billboard, Variety, and more celebrated Ciara's exciting announcements about new music, while HYPEBAE already pegged "JUMP" as a "summer anthem."Most importantly, it sets the stage for her first full-length album in four years and eighth LP overall, coming soon.The summer of Ciara is underway now.Throughout her unbelievable career thus far, Ciara has emerged as one of the most impactful, influential, and important artists of 21st century. Beyond streams in the billions, she has earned dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications worldwide and delivered timeless anthems such as "One Step, Two Step" [feat. Missy Elliott], "Goodies," "Body Party," "I Bet," "Level Up," and more. Beyond appearances across film and television, she stars in The Color Purple next year. Meanwhile, her entrepreneurial endeavors include everything from her production company Why Not You Productions, co-owner of Ten To One rum, and as well as The House of LR&C, the fashion house she launched with her husband Russell Wilson in 2020. Not to mention, she sits on the board of the Why Not You Foundation and also co-authored the New York Times Bestselling children's picture book Why Not You? However, she's about to kick off her biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet now with her 2022 debut for Republic Records, Uptown Records, and Beauty Marks Entertainment.



