Doechii Releases "Bitch I'm Nice" Today





The Swamp Princess also performed at the prestigious Essence Festival in New Orleans, was nabbed as the RADAR US Cover Artist at Spotify, the VEVO DSCVR Artist for June, the BET Artist of the Month for June, named a Billboard



Rolling Stone and The LA Times named "Persuasive" as one of the 'Best Songs Of 2022 So Far,' while Complex listed "



"Persuasive" and "



In addition to featuring on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, 23-year-old Tampa native Doechii drops "Bitch I'm Nice." Recently named a 2022 XXL Freshman, Doechii also had two fiery television performances of her hits "Persuasive" and " Crazy ": One on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and the other on the mainstage on the BET Awards, of which Vulture said "While everyone in L.A.'s Microsoft Theater rose to their feet, I felt invigorated, like I could kick someone's ass…Doechii's fiery performance didn't just snatch her own wig: It snatched everybody's."The Swamp Princess also performed at the prestigious Essence Festival in New Orleans, was nabbed as the RADAR US Cover Artist at Spotify, the VEVO DSCVR Artist for June, the BET Artist of the Month for June, named a Billboard Queer Game-Changer for Pride, and now as MTV's Push Artist for July.Rolling Stone and The LA Times named "Persuasive" as one of the 'Best Songs Of 2022 So Far,' while Complex listed " Crazy " as one of the 'Best Songs of 2022 So Far' and NPR picked her as an artist to watch, stating "and 'Crazy' lets us know she's coming in swinging." Together the combined streams across both songs total more than 20 million."Persuasive" and " Crazy " and are testament to the breadth of Doechii's sound and talents. Doechii has dominated the internet since the release of her unwaveringly original EPs— 2020's Oh the Places You'll Go and 2021's BRA-LESS—and the single "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," which has generated over 35 million streams on Spotify alone.In addition to featuring on Isaiah Rashad's "Wat U Sed," she was named one of Spotify's "Most Necessary Artists to Watch in 2022" and tipped as an Artist To Watch by Complex, XXL, Rolling Stone, Pigeons & Planes, and HipHopDX.



