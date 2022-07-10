Montreal Based Hip-hop And Rap Artist Izzy-s Shares New Single "Mon Canon"





Produced by DJ Erise (Aya Nakamura, Dadju, Franglish,) "Mon Canon" spotlights Izzy-S's versatility as he leans into his ear-pleasing melodies to take on a contrasting approach from his previous single "Semelles Rouges," as well as most Rap Québ releases. The Saint Michel, Montréal-based artist employs a technique more common in the France rap scene, which tends to prioritize melody and musicality, on "Mon Canon."



The conversational tone of Izzy-S's lyrics brings forth some hyper-aware moments from the artist, who says he has a "heart of stone" before comparing his demeanour to that of Medusa. "Mon Canon" also includes plenty of flex-worthy moments with Izzy likening his icy Rolex watch to a blizzard and rapping about his recent purchases from Gucci, Off-White, and other prominent fashion brands. In the chorus, Izzy turns down a woman's advances in favour of the street life, singing, "Heart as cold as my gun, she wanted my love, but I only speak through my gun."



The song's laidback, summery vibes are represented in the cover artwork with palm trees and vibrant colours, reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's art design.



Between releases, Izzy-S is keeping his skills sharp by sharing freestyles on social media as he preps the release of his upcoming debut studio album in 2023. Additionally, Izzy's beloved Grind & Hustle video series will soon be distributed globally through the Snapchat Discover Show.



Canadian-Haitian Stanley St-Fort aka Izzy-S is a hip-hop and rap artist coming from the neighbourhood of St-Michel in Montréal. With his unique style and exceptional back story being deployed in his music, Izzy-S intends to become the first Québecois Black artist to break through internationally.

