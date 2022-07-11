LA Grammy-Winning Producer Rich Jacques Releases Debut EP 'Everything Must Change'





He also revealed the video for the title track 'Everything Must Change'. Instantly accessible, this feels like an intimate conversation with an old friend. At the song's heart is a sense of life-affirming gratitude and a wave of sonic love and appreciation.



The EP exhibits gentle majesty and lyrical poignancy; six new soundscapes to explore, making for one beautiful collection of music. Previously, Rich Jacques released the gorgeous and gentle tracks 'Montecito', 'Can You See it', and 'New Design'. This music is warm and honest in its understated charm.



Underlining the restraint from which Jacques fashions his deft and delicate music, the message here is clear as you journey through the music. Change is the only constant.



"This EP was mostly written and produced from 2020 to late 2021 right in the heart of the pandemic. A lot changed for myself, as it did for mostly everyone. It gave me a new perspective on what I was doing out of habit, and what really inspired me. The one thing that's ultimately true in life is change.



The solitude of lockdown led him to reflect on his life, realizing that many of the fundamental choices he's made have been based on old habits. A health scare, a change of location and the chance to build his life anew and re-engage with the world, drop old habits and explore new inspirations saw him emerge from this period of his life a changed man. This new EP is the musical document of that period.



Producer, songwriter, guitarist and artist - Rich's envious set of skills has led him to work with a host of notable musicians and to create music for all manner of media projects. Since moving to LA twenty years ago, he's worked with such luminaries as Lisa Loeb, for which he won a Grammy in 2017, and Men at Work's Colin Hay, his music also being featured in such iconic shows as 'Grey's Anatomy', 'One Tree Hill' and 'The Vampire Diaries'.



Jacques cut his teeth in the late '90s as a member of Sire Records' alternative rock outfit Brownie Mary and was later a member of 80's infused alt-pop band Right The Stars, who released three critically and commercially well-received albums. He is also one-half of the songwriting/production team Aalta.



This project as a solo artist comes from a very personal place. Unexpectedly, for someone who understands the art of big, instantaneous and infectious music, Jacques uses only a few core components (guitar and vocals) and few additional musical details to create wonderfully emotive, spacious and drifting music.



As of July 8, the 'Everything Must Change' EP will be released via



"Singer/songwriter Rich Jacques' earnest and atmospheric compositions echo those of pop giants like Neil Finn, Michael Penn, and Ron Sexsmith" ~ AllMusic

"Ethereal yet grounded, this song ranks up there with the best tracks of 2022 thus far, not surprising given that Rich Jacques has mastered the songwriting craft so well, his compositions attesting to this fact time and again" ~ The Spill Magazine

"Rich's smooth vocals and detailed imagery create an escape from real life" ~ Top40-Charts.com

"Meditative, engaging, and cinematic with a focus on intimate vocals set against a lush soundscape... soft-spoken folk pop" ~ Chillfiltr

"Takes you to a parallel dreamy world - powerful, heartwarming and soulful" ~ Sweet + Sour



TRACK LIST:

1. Montecito

2.

3. Can You See It

4. Burn Me Down

5. New Design

6. The Stars Above New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA-based singer-songwriter and Grammy-winning producer Rich Jacques has released his debut EP 'Everything Must Change', a 6-track collection that takes the listener through his soothing sonic world. Wonderfully beguiling, this music is uplifting amidst dark times as politics, environmental concerns and Covid-related concerned have significantly weighed on everyone's minds.He also revealed the video for the title track 'Everything Must Change'. Instantly accessible, this feels like an intimate conversation with an old friend. At the song's heart is a sense of life-affirming gratitude and a wave of sonic love and appreciation.The EP exhibits gentle majesty and lyrical poignancy; six new soundscapes to explore, making for one beautiful collection of music. Previously, Rich Jacques released the gorgeous and gentle tracks 'Montecito', 'Can You See it', and 'New Design'. This music is warm and honest in its understated charm.Underlining the restraint from which Jacques fashions his deft and delicate music, the message here is clear as you journey through the music. Change is the only constant."This EP was mostly written and produced from 2020 to late 2021 right in the heart of the pandemic. A lot changed for myself, as it did for mostly everyone. It gave me a new perspective on what I was doing out of habit, and what really inspired me. The one thing that's ultimately true in life is change. Whatever is happening, good or bad, it's going to move on," says Rich Jacques.The solitude of lockdown led him to reflect on his life, realizing that many of the fundamental choices he's made have been based on old habits. A health scare, a change of location and the chance to build his life anew and re-engage with the world, drop old habits and explore new inspirations saw him emerge from this period of his life a changed man. This new EP is the musical document of that period.Producer, songwriter, guitarist and artist - Rich's envious set of skills has led him to work with a host of notable musicians and to create music for all manner of media projects. Since moving to LA twenty years ago, he's worked with such luminaries as Lisa Loeb, for which he won a Grammy in 2017, and Men at Work's Colin Hay, his music also being featured in such iconic shows as 'Grey's Anatomy', 'One Tree Hill' and 'The Vampire Diaries'.Jacques cut his teeth in the late '90s as a member of Sire Records' alternative rock outfit Brownie Mary and was later a member of 80's infused alt-pop band Right The Stars, who released three critically and commercially well-received albums. He is also one-half of the songwriting/production team Aalta.This project as a solo artist comes from a very personal place. Unexpectedly, for someone who understands the art of big, instantaneous and infectious music, Jacques uses only a few core components (guitar and vocals) and few additional musical details to create wonderfully emotive, spacious and drifting music.As of July 8, the 'Everything Must Change' EP will be released via Cousteau Records and available digitally across the net, including Apple Music and Spotify."Singer/songwriter Rich Jacques' earnest and atmospheric compositions echo those of pop giants like Neil Finn, Michael Penn, and Ron Sexsmith" ~ AllMusic"Ethereal yet grounded, this song ranks up there with the best tracks of 2022 thus far, not surprising given that Rich Jacques has mastered the songwriting craft so well, his compositions attesting to this fact time and again" ~ The Spill Magazine"Rich's smooth vocals and detailed imagery create an escape from real life" ~ Top40-Charts.com"Meditative, engaging, and cinematic with a focus on intimate vocals set against a lush soundscape... soft-spoken folk pop" ~ Chillfiltr"Takes you to a parallel dreamy world - powerful, heartwarming and soulful" ~ Sweet + SourTRACK LIST:1. Montecito2. Everything Must Change3. Can You See It4. Burn Me Down5. New Design6. The Stars Above



