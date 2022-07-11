Bay Area Surf-Tinged Alternative/Indie Rockers The Happys Debut New Album 'ADHD'; Now On Tour



The group's latest album 'ADHD' is out now. The 'ADHD' cover image is a photo of frontman Nick Petty's beloved father, San Francisco Firefighter



Petty says, "ADHD is an album about how hard it is to relate to the world while struggling with ADHD. And while the album touches on severe loss, it also has a very upbeat feel to it. The title track touches on feeling like everyone is more normal than you and you don't quite fit and have a disadvantage in the normal world - like you're always behind and can't quite hack it. The purpose of the record is not to dwell on things, but more like therapy to people all around the world to listen to and not feel like they are alone."

'ADHD' is available on your favorite streaming platforms.

Producer Chris Daddio // @donuttimeaudio



Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/album/4tcygvwPwJZKN7ot2gDjVm

Apple Music- https://music.apple.com/us/album/adhd/1623738138

Stream the video for "I Just Don't Know" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FplAMWxQ824

Stream album track "Mad At My Doctors" on Youtube: https://youtu.be/XHrxHOAE1o0





7/6 Sand Bar,

7/7 Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill, Nevada

7/8 The Sand Bar Capitola

7/9

7/13 Johnny B's, Medford w/ Serpent Foot Music

7/14 The Big Dirty, Eugene w/ @thedeansmusic

7/15 Turn Turn Turn, Portland w/ Johnny Franco @tThe Shaky Harlots_

7/16 Funhouse Seattle

7/17 The Lounge at the End of the Universe, Boise

7/18 Soundwell, SLC�

7/21 HQ Denver, Colorado w/ Mike Pinto

7/22 Brues Alehouse Brewing Co., Pueblo*

7/23 Brues Alehouse, Pueblo w/ @mikepintomusic

7/27 The

7/28 Lyzzard's Lounge, Prescott

7/29 WinstonsOB, San

7/30 DiPiazza's, Long Beach W/ Hamapple

7/31 Mrs. Olsen's Coffee Hut, Ventura

8/5 Thee Parkside, San Francisco w/ The Shut Ups

8/6 Petaluma



Channeling classic rock, grunge, and surfy feel-good-vibes, San Francisco combo, The Happys acquired a fast-growing fanbase with their catchy rowdy live performances. Embodying a vulnerability, euphoria setting their honest painful feelings of addiction to a wildly joyful surf-grunge sound.



The Happys have shared stages with artists such as



What others have said about The Happys: "Recovery, rebuilding, reclaiming and the fight for personal independence at the core of the energetic new single Cut the Rope."- PopMatters

"Blending garage rock, punk and surf sounds, The Happys feature a stage presence and versatility that is unmatched by many up-and-coming bands today." - Del Mar Times.

"Trippin', (The Happys) debut album showcased Petty's talent for writing songs with catchy melodies and earworm hooks." - Marin Independent Journal



The Happys

Nick Petty - Lead Vox/Guitar

Alejandro Sanchez - Lead Guitar/Vox



Elijah Smetzer - Drums New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Happys are a Bay Area band composed of four degenerates playing surf-tinged alternative indie rock.The group's latest album 'ADHD' is out now. The 'ADHD' cover image is a photo of frontman Nick Petty's beloved father, San Francisco Firefighter Dennis Petty, who passed of cancer in August 2019. The LP was recorded at Donut Time Audio, and Prarie Sun (Tom Waits, Primus, Paul McCartney) with several tracks layered in the studio's legendary "Waits Room."Petty says, "ADHD is an album about how hard it is to relate to the world while struggling with ADHD. And while the album touches on severe loss, it also has a very upbeat feel to it. The title track touches on feeling like everyone is more normal than you and you don't quite fit and have a disadvantage in the normal world - like you're always behind and can't quite hack it. The purpose of the record is not to dwell on things, but more like therapy to people all around the world to listen to and not feel like they are alone."'ADHD' is available on your favorite streaming platforms.Producer Chris Daddio // @donuttimeaudioSpotify- https://open.spotify.com/album/4tcygvwPwJZKN7ot2gDjVmApple Music- https://music.apple.com/us/album/adhd/1623738138Stream the video for "I Just Don't Know" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FplAMWxQ824Stream album track "Mad At My Doctors" on Youtube: https://youtu.be/XHrxHOAE1o0 Catch The Happys on tour. See dates/buy tickets here: www.thehappysofficial.com/tour.7/6 Sand Bar, Santa Barbara7/7 Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill, Nevada7/8 The Sand Bar Capitola7/9 Black Rabbit Mead Company, Reno7/13 Johnny B's, Medford w/ Serpent Foot Music7/14 The Big Dirty, Eugene w/ @thedeansmusic7/15 Turn Turn Turn, Portland w/ Johnny Franco @tThe Shaky Harlots_7/16 Funhouse Seattle7/17 The Lounge at the End of the Universe, Boise7/18 Soundwell, SLC�7/21 HQ Denver, Colorado w/ Mike Pinto7/22 Brues Alehouse Brewing Co., Pueblo*7/23 Brues Alehouse, Pueblo w/ @mikepintomusic7/27 The Rebel Loungew, Phoenix7/28 Lyzzard's Lounge, Prescott7/29 WinstonsOB, San Diego w/ @doahsdaydream , Crossing I's Dotting T's7/30 DiPiazza's, Long Beach W/ Hamapple7/31 Mrs. Olsen's Coffee Hut, Ventura8/5 Thee Parkside, San Francisco w/ The Shut Ups8/6 Petaluma Music Festival, 15th AnnualChanneling classic rock, grunge, and surfy feel-good-vibes, San Francisco combo, The Happys acquired a fast-growing fanbase with their catchy rowdy live performances. Embodying a vulnerability, euphoria setting their honest painful feelings of addiction to a wildly joyful surf-grunge sound.The Happys have shared stages with artists such as Sublime with Rome, Mad Caddies, Agent Orange, Sensi Trails & Del the Funky Homosapien. And have been featured on Alt105, Jam in the Van, NPR, and Bud.com.What others have said about The Happys: "Recovery, rebuilding, reclaiming and the fight for personal independence at the core of the energetic new single Cut the Rope."- PopMatters"Blending garage rock, punk and surf sounds, The Happys feature a stage presence and versatility that is unmatched by many up-and-coming bands today." - Del Mar Times."Trippin', (The Happys) debut album showcased Petty's talent for writing songs with catchy melodies and earworm hooks." - Marin Independent JournalThe HappysNick Petty - Lead Vox/GuitarAlejandro Sanchez - Lead Guitar/Vox Brett Brazil - Bass/VoxElijah Smetzer - Drums



