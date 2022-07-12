Legendary Bassist Mark A. Walker Featuring 8X Grammy Winner Trumpeter Phillip Lassiter Collabs In Smooth Jazz Genre





Coming out of the shadows and into the spotlight of the Smooth Jazz community, Legendary Mark A. Walker takes center-stage Friday, July 15th with his latest single on the MiParis Music Label, "DUKE'S STROLL," featuring Multi-Grammy Award Winning Arranger/Trumpeter Phillip Lassiter.Bassist Mark A. Walker is a highly sought-after performance and session musician within the Gospel, Soul/R&B, and Smooth Jazz Genres, noted on various projects & stage performances with iconic Creatives such as Gerald Albright, Lalah Hathaway, Will Downing, Maysa, Richard Smallwood, Yolanda Adams...and the list of Artists continue to build to date.Hand picked as lead musician on "DUKE'S STROLL" by MiParis Music Label Executive Michael Upshaw, Walker successfully ignites rhythmic passion in the "tribute" to the late-great Legendary George Duke, a highly-respected multi-instrumentalist & artist known across multiple music genres around the globle. Michael Upshaw shares: "Mark A. Walker is one of the well, best-kept secrets in music. His deep tones on the bass guitar have been heard worldwide on songs in Gospel, R&B and Smooth Jazz. Mark A. Walker is a Music Aficionado."Walker is surrounded by an immaculate production team led by Grammy Nominated Producer Chris "BIG DOG" Davis, Co-Produced/Written by Singer-Songwriter Michael Upshaw/CEO of MiParis Music, and Mixed/Mastered by Glenn Barratt/Chief Engineer of MorningStar Studios in East Norriton, PA.MiParis Music recording label was created in 2012 by singer, songwriter and producer,Michael Upshaw. The area of music the label covers are Smooth Jazz and Inspirational. Visit: www.miparismusic.com for Artist Information.




