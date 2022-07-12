DNCE Drops New Single "Got Me Good"



DNCE, led by frontman Joe Jonas, with Jack Lawless on drums and JinJoo Lee on guitar, initially shook-up popular music and culture with the release of their RIAA quintuple-platinum certified single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multiplatinum recording group DNCE serves up a brand-new single entitled " Got Me Good " today via Republic Records/ Universal Music.Delivering a perfect summer break up anthem, a head-nodding bass line underlines the verses before the guitar riff kicks in as frontman Joe Jonas admits, "I can't be that mad. Got what I was giving. Took a page from my book. Damn baby you got me good."DNCE ignited their latest chapter with the release of "Move" earlier this year, which they kicked off with a showstopping performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Billboard applauded it as a "dance party-perfect single," and People summed it up best as "infectious." The Honey Pop proclaimed, "'Move' is DNCE doing what they do best: mixing genre, and the old with new, all whilst having a lot of fun doing it!"The band initially teased their return in 2022 by assisting Kygo on his boisterous banger "Dancing Feet." The song quickly amassed over 65 million Spotify streams and over 8.5 million YouTube views on the music video. Of the track, Rolling Stone raved, "The song is a perfect reintroduction, a crisp, Eighties-inspired bop primed for all your dance-floor needs," and be on the lookout for more to come from DNCE this year.DNCE, led by frontman Joe Jonas, with Jack Lawless on drums and JinJoo Lee on guitar, initially shook-up popular music and culture with the release of their RIAA quintuple-platinum certified single " Cake By The Ocean " back in 2016. The song permeated pop culture at large, becoming an unstoppable hit, crashing the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and emerging as "one of the most-played songs of the year at Top 40 radio." Achieving global consumption of 10 million-plus units and 3.2 billion streams, it went triple platinum in Australia and Sweden, double-platinum in Canada, The UK, New Zealand, Poland, and Spain, and platinum in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, and Portugal. The release of their gold-certified self-titled full-length debut album, DNCE [Republic Records], followed, which featured additional hit singles such as the platinum-certified "Toothbrush." The band closed out 2016 at #8 on the Billboard Top Artists - Duo / Group Chart, #11 on the Radio Songs Chart, and #13 on the Pop Airplay Songs Chart. Meanwhile, they garnered "Best PUSH Artist" at the 2016 MTV European Music Awards and "Best New Artist" at the MTV Video Music Awards. To date, the band has tallied 5 billion global streams and 3.5 million global album equivalents. 2022 marks their momentous return as they team up with Kygo for the unshakable and undeniable anthem "Dancing Feet." With an inimitable and intoxicating hybrid of rock, pop, dance, and funk like no other, DNCE will make you move more than ever now.



