Eminem Announces Curtain Call 2; Newest Greatest Hits Package From Rap Icon Set For Release August 5, 2022

Over the course of his career, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rap legend Eminem announces his second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2, set to be released on August 5th via Shady Records/ Aftermath Entertainment/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music. The news comes on the heels of the just released "From the D 2 the LBC," an epic new single featuring fellow icon Snoop Dogg. The song - and it's accompanying James Larese-directed video - made its global premiere on June 23 at Ape Fest, the Bored Ape NFT event at NFT.NYC.The song is the lead single from Curtain Call 2, a hits collection comprised of the inimitable Detroit MC's creative output since the 2005 release of Curtain Call: The Hits. Curtain Call 2 will include music from all Eminem projects from Relapse forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and of course selections from his solo albums.In addition to the standard release, there will be a limited edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl available on Eminem.com - sign up for first access to these offerings here. (shop.eminem.com)The Eminem/Snoop Dogg collaboration follows the June 16th release of "The King and I," a CeeLo Green-assisted song Eminem contributed to the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, which is also included on Curtain Call 2.Along with the two recently released songs above, there will be one additional previously unreleased track on the collection, to be revealed in the coming weeks.Known for his acerbic wit, rapid flows, and endlessly personal songwriting, Eminem's presence continues to loom large over both hip-hop and pop culture itself. Since releasing his debut album, The Slim Shady LP in 1999, he's gone on to become the best-selling rap artist in history, having recently been certified with six diamond awards from the RIAA, and is now the most certified artist for gold and platinum singles in history.In addition to the standard release, there will be a limited edition box set made available which can be ordered now.Over the course of his career, Eminem has sold over 130 million albums and 389 million singles worldwide. He was Nielsen SoundScan's top-selling artist of the 2000s with 32.2 million albums sold in that decade in the U.S. alone. In addition, Eminem was also named Billboard's Artist of the Decade for the same period, 2000 through 2009. Eminem has won 15 GRAMMY® Awards and an Academy Award®. His 2010 album, "Recovery," was the first album in the U.S. to be certified platinum digitally. In March of 2021 his greatest hits album, "Curtain Call: The Hits," became the first hip-hop album to spend a full decade on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. His most recent album, " Music To Be Murdered By " was released January 17th, 2020 and was his ninth straight studio album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, selling over 279,000 units. "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B" is an expanded version of the album which was released in December 2020. Its release brought the album back to No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, breaking a 50-year record for biggest chart leap.



