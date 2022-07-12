Cat Power Announces Special Royal Albert Hall Show For November, Where She Will Cover Bob Dylan's Legendary 1966 Show In Full





October 9, 2022 - Pepsi Center, Mexico City, MX - w/Jack White. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Cat Power - the singer/songwriter/producer Chan Marshall - announces details of a very special London show. On November 5th, Marshall will play the iconic Royal Albert Hall with a set recreating Bob Dylan's legendary 1966 show at the same venue in full.Dylan's 1966 Royal Albert Hall concert was the culmination of one of the most consequential tours in the history of rock & roll - when he electrified his songs, and by doing so enraged his devoted audience. Recorded and released at first as a bootleg LP, the event actually occurred at Manchester Free Trade Hall, but was mistakenly attributed to Royal Albert Hall. Cat Power will bring those songs to Royal Albert Hall on November 5th, performing them in the same order as Dylan himself: the first half of the show being an acoustic set before been joined by her electric band for the second half. Cat Power is well known for her ability to "burrow right into the marrow of a song" (Mojo), and this November gig will be a showcase of that skill as she honours one of her biggest heroes.Marshall says of the event: "When I finally got the opportunity to play The RAH, it was a no brainer. I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belong there."Marshall has previously covered Dylan several times on record, such as in 2007 for Todd Haynes's film I'm Not There.Tickets are on sale here from Friday 15th July at 10am, and presale access begins Wednesday 13th July at 10 am GMT.The gig will follow Cat Power's recent acclaimed album Covers. Produced entirely by Marshall, the music was highlighted everywhere from The New Yorker ("in reinterpreting classics, she has furthered her stature as one"), to NYLON ("hits like a freight train"), Pitchfork, Vulture, FADER, Rolling Stone and more. Covers completes a trilogy of sorts, following beloved past collections Jukebox (2008) and The Covers Record (2000), and showcases Marshall's extraordinary chronicling of the ever-evolving great American songbook — featuring her own personal rendition of Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You," Frank Ocean's "Bad Religion," Dead Man's Bones' "Pa Pa Power," plus an updated rendition of the Cat Power song "Hate" from The Greatest (2006), retitled "Unhate" for the album. Marshall also recently shared her cover of The Rolling Stones' "You Got The Silver".While she frequently delights and surprises with the songs she chooses to cover, it's Marshall's total commitment to the performance - imbuing the songs with a creative singularity that rivals her original work - that make Cat Power covers so special. Says Pitchfork, Marshall can "rearrange a song simply by squinting at it."TOUR DATES:July 16, 2022 - The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CAJuly 18, 2022 - Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CAJuly 20, 2022 - The Showbox in Seattle, WAJuly 21, 2022 - Vogue Theater in Vancouver, BCJuly 22, 2022 - Roseland Theater in Portland, ORJuly 25, 2022 - Ogden Theatre in Denver, COJuly 27, 2022 - Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OKJuly 28, 2022 - Granada Theatre in Dallas, TXJuly 29, 2022 - Emo's in Austin, TXJuly 30, 2022 - House of Blues in Houston, TXAugust 1, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TNAugust 2, 2022 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, KYAugust 3, 2022 - Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL September 9, 2022 - Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara, CA September 10, 2022 - Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA September 12, 2022 - Palace Theatre in San Francisco, CA September 13, 2022 - Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, CA September 14, 2022 - Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, CA September 15, 2022 - Rifflandia 2022 in Victoria, CA September 19, 2022 - St Augustine Amphitheatre, Florida - w/Jack White September 20, 2022 - James L. Knight Center, Miami, Florida - w/Jack White September 21, 2022 - Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Florida - w/Jack WhiteOctober 9, 2022 - Pepsi Center, Mexico City, MX - w/Jack White.



