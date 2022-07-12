Blue's Clues And You! Live On Stage US Tour To "Skidoo" To Over 50 Cities





Featuring an all-new story crafted by Blue's Clues co-creator

"We are thrilled to bring Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage to families all across the country," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of



"Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage brings an exciting original story to life through unique elements, dynamic staging and original music compositions that will have the audience out of their seats dancing and singing along from beginning to end," said Pam Kaufman, President Consumer Products and Experiences, Paramount. "This brand-new production and the phenomenal creative team behind it truly deliver on our commitment to deliver the very best entertainment experience to kids and families."



Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage is an epic new musical adventure that will help fans discover the joy of singing, dancing, and creativity the Blue's Clues & You way--with hugs, friends and laughter, while using their smarts and their very own Handy Dandy Notebooks to help figure out Blue's Clues. The show centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue's Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. With Broadway-style song and dance, this production pulls out all the stops. Kids of all ages will watch Josh and Blue skidoo to amazing places, make a rainbow with Magenta, create a music video with



Nickelodeon's hit preschool TV series Blue's Clues & You! has a new generation of kids searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue and new live-action host Josh Dela Cruz. The series features new CG-animation for Blue,



Now that the show is being brought to theaters around the country in an original new musical adventure, we are thrilled that a dynamic stage performer has been cast to play the character of "Josh" to delight and entertain audiences across all the tour markets.



In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage tour producers and venue management teams continue to work diligently on plans to provide a safe environment for audience members, touring personnel, and venue staff. For detailed information regarding safety protocols in your city, please consult your point of purchase or reach out to your local venue.



Fans can visit www.bluesclueslive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage on social media for exclusive tour content. A current list of tour dates can be found below and at www.bluesclueslive.com. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.



UPCOMING BLUE'S CLUES & YOU! LIVE ON STAGE TOUR DATES:

Sunday, Sept. 25 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center

Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Johnson City, TN -

Thursday, Sept. 29 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Friday, Sept. 30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Saturday, Oct. 1 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center

Sunday, Oct. 2 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theatre at Dr. Phillips Center

Tuesday, Oct. 4 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Wednesday, Oct. 5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Municipal Auditorium

Thursday, Oct. 6 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center

Friday, Oct. 7 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

Saturday, Oct. 8 - Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theatre

Sunday, Oct. 9 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Reading, PA - Santander Theater

Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theater

Thursday, Oct. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

Friday, Oct. 14 - Saginaw, MI - Dows Event Center

Saturday, Oct. 15 - Akron, OH - Civic Theater

Sunday, Oct. 16 - Joliet, IL - Rialto

Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theater

Wednesday, Oct. 19 | Nashville, TN - Andrew Jackson Hall

Thursday, Oct. 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

Friday, Oct. 21 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theater

Saturday, Oct. 22 - 23 - Detroit, MI -

Tuesday, Oct. 25 - St. Charles, MO - Family Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Thursday, Oct. 27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Friday, Oct. 28 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center

Saturday, Oct. 29 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater

Sunday, Oct. 30 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center

Tuesday, Nov. 1 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium

Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Grand Prairie, TX -

Thursday, Nov. 3 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theater

Friday, Nov. 4 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Center

Sunday, Nov. 6 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater

Tuesday, Nov. 8 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, Nov. 9 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

Friday, Nov. 11 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Hall

Saturday, Nov. 12 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

Wednesday, Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

Thursday, Nov. 17 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center

Friday, Nov. 18 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, Nov. 19 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

Sunday, Nov. 20 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theater

Friday, Nov. 25 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

Saturday, Nov. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Hudiburg Chevrolet Center

Sunday, Nov. 27 - Baton Rouge, LA - River Center Performing Arts Theater

Tuesday, Nov. 29 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theater

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Birmingham, AL -

Friday, Dec. 2 - Athens, GA - Classic Center

Saturday, Dec. 3 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater

Sunday, Dec. 4 - Ft. Pierce, FL - Sunrise Theater

Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Evansville, IN - Old

Friday, Dec. 9 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Saturday, Dec. 10 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Erie, PA - Warner Theater

Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, Dec. 15 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, Dec. 18 - Brooklyn, NY - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Round Room Live and Nickelodeon today announced the first 50 plus cities for the U.S. tour of Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage, a brand-new theater production based on the hit preschool television series Blue's Clues & You! The musical extravaganza will launch in Greensboro, NC on Sept. 25 and make stops in Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL; and Pittsburgh, PA, among others. Featuring all the beloved characters from the series, including Blue, her friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy and many more, this new original musical adventure will have kids of all ages singing and dancing in the aisles. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, with presales beginning today, Monday, July 11. For tickets and additional information, visit www.bluesclueslive.com.Featuring an all-new story crafted by Blue's Clues co-creator Angela C. Santomero, and under the direction of industry veterans John Tartaglia (Annie, The Wizard of Oz, Tarzan and Shrek the Musical at The Muny) and Melanie Lockyer (Allegiance, Les Misérables at the Fresno Grand Opera, Smokey Joe's Café and Miss Saigon at Music Theatre Wichita), Blue's Clues and You! Live on Stage will delight kids and parents alike with an array of distinctive puppets and puppetry techniques, as well as intricate scenic design utilizing LED video screens to transport audiences through moments and worlds unique to Blue and her friends. Families will also enjoy a mash-up of fan-favorite music from the television series and a lineup of brand-new original songs that will have kids up and out of their seats moving to the beat."We are thrilled to bring Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage to families all across the country," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. "Blue's Clues is a beloved show that has captivated children for generations. We are honored and excited to be bringing such iconic characters to the stage in a riveting, engaging production that the whole family will enjoy.""Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage brings an exciting original story to life through unique elements, dynamic staging and original music compositions that will have the audience out of their seats dancing and singing along from beginning to end," said Pam Kaufman, President Consumer Products and Experiences, Paramount. "This brand-new production and the phenomenal creative team behind it truly deliver on our commitment to deliver the very best entertainment experience to kids and families."Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage is an epic new musical adventure that will help fans discover the joy of singing, dancing, and creativity the Blue's Clues & You way--with hugs, friends and laughter, while using their smarts and their very own Handy Dandy Notebooks to help figure out Blue's Clues. The show centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue's Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. With Broadway-style song and dance, this production pulls out all the stops. Kids of all ages will watch Josh and Blue skidoo to amazing places, make a rainbow with Magenta, create a music video with Rainbow Puppy, float in outer space, and so much more!Nickelodeon's hit preschool TV series Blue's Clues & You! has a new generation of kids searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue and new live-action host Josh Dela Cruz. The series features new CG-animation for Blue, Magenta and Rainbow Puppy, brand-new elements and refreshed iconic items from the original series including an updated Handy Dandy Notebook equipped with smartphone technology and the return of fan-favorite characters. Blue's Clues & You!, produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., is currently in its third season, airing weekdays at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.Now that the show is being brought to theaters around the country in an original new musical adventure, we are thrilled that a dynamic stage performer has been cast to play the character of "Josh" to delight and entertain audiences across all the tour markets.In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage tour producers and venue management teams continue to work diligently on plans to provide a safe environment for audience members, touring personnel, and venue staff. For detailed information regarding safety protocols in your city, please consult your point of purchase or reach out to your local venue.Fans can visit www.bluesclueslive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage on social media for exclusive tour content. A current list of tour dates can be found below and at www.bluesclueslive.com. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.UPCOMING BLUE'S CLUES & YOU! LIVE ON STAGE TOUR DATES:Sunday, Sept. 25 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger CenterTuesday, Sept. 27 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun CenterWednesday, Sept. 28 - Johnson City, TN - Martin Center for the ArtsThursday, Sept. 29 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida TheatreFriday, Sept. 30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd HallSaturday, Oct. 1 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater at Broward CenterSunday, Oct. 2 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theatre at Dr. Phillips CenterTuesday, Oct. 4 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumWednesday, Oct. 5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Municipal AuditoriumThursday, Oct. 6 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie CenterFriday, Oct. 7 - Tysons, VA - Capital One HallSaturday, Oct. 8 - Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial TheatreSunday, Oct. 9 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts CenterTuesday, Oct. 11 - Reading, PA - Santander TheaterWednesday, Oct. 12 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center TheaterThursday, Oct. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events CenterFriday, Oct. 14 - Saginaw, MI - Dows Event CenterSaturday, Oct. 15 - Akron, OH - Civic TheaterSunday, Oct. 16 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square TheatreTuesday, Oct. 18 - Louisville, KY - Brown TheaterWednesday, Oct. 19 | Nashville, TN - Andrew Jackson HallThursday, Oct. 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial HallFriday, Oct. 21 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life TheaterSaturday, Oct. 22 - 23 - Detroit, MI - Fisher TheaterTuesday, Oct. 25 - St. Charles, MO - Family ArenaWednesday, Oct. 26 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer ArenaThursday, Oct. 27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK CenterFriday, Oct. 28 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB CenterSaturday, Oct. 29 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson TheaterSunday, Oct. 30 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial CenterTuesday, Nov. 1 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal AuditoriumWednesday, Nov. 2 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU TheaterThursday, Nov. 3 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic TheaterFriday, Nov. 4 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez CenterSunday, Nov. 6 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace TheaterTuesday, Nov. 8 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts CenterWednesday, Nov. 9 - Reno, NV - Reno Events CenterFriday, Nov. 11 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer HallSaturday, Nov. 12 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate CenterWednesday, Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles TheaterThursday, Nov. 17 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming CenterFriday, Nov. 18 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing ArtsSaturday, Nov. 19 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events CenterSunday, Nov. 20 - Denver, CO - Bellco TheaterFriday, Nov. 25 - Park City, KS - Hartman ArenaSaturday, Nov. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Hudiburg Chevrolet CenterSunday, Nov. 27 - Baton Rouge, LA - River Center Performing Arts TheaterTuesday, Nov. 29 - Beaumont, TX - Ford ArenaWednesday, Nov. 30 - Mobile, AL - Saenger TheaterThursday, Dec. 1 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama TheaterFriday, Dec. 2 - Athens, GA - Classic CenterSaturday, Dec. 3 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer TheaterSunday, Dec. 4 - Ft. Pierce, FL - Sunrise TheaterTuesday, Dec. 6 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum TheatreWednesday, Dec. 7 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events PlazaFriday, Dec. 9 - Richmond, VA - Altria TheaterSaturday, Dec. 10 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PACTuesday, Dec. 13 - Erie, PA - Warner TheaterWednesday, Dec. 14 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Center for the Performing ArtsThursday, Dec. 15 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun ArenaSunday, Dec. 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater.



