Yuna Releases Summer-Infused Project Y3





The tranquil music video for "Risk It All" sees Yuna in the fruitful fields of summer in Malibu, as filmed and directed by her husband, Adam Sinclair. Yuna sways effortlessly in the summer breeze, invoking a refreshing sense of stillness and peace in the moment. Yuna says of the new track, "It's a love song I wrote about my personal experience of having a great chemistry with someone from the first day we met, and knowing that this could really go somewhere. It's about being secure in moving forward with this person and knowing you'd risk it all for this one true love."



Meanwhile "Don't Wanna Know," she says, is based on the popular saying "ignorance is bliss," and "



On Y5, Yuna is celebrating ten years in the music industry, with multiple critically-acclaimed studio albums and an array of collaborations with everyone from Zedd to



"I was streaming my studio sessions for my fans on Twitch and I kept thinking, 'How do I want to release this album? Do I want to keep it a secret and then two years later we have an album?' I decided I can't do that anymore. There's something very powerful about being an independent artist and knowing I can do this my own way."



By staying true to her identity as a Muslim South East Asian woman, Yuna has developed a sense of authenticity in her music and become a voice for a vast global fanbase. Her career is a result of hard work and confidence, and she's survived the ups and down of the music industry and come out the other side as a skilled independent artist who wants to do things her own way. She recently launched #Yunationals, an official fan club for her audience that allows her to connect with listeners and share stories. Her impressive, inspiring journey from aspiring musician to established artist and producer who owns her own music is evident on Y5, an album that opens a new chapter in Yuna's career. For more information on Yuna, visit yunamusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically-acclaimed alt-R&B artist Yuna shares new three-track project Y3 along with the summer-infused music video for her single "Risk It All." Y3 also features the tracks " Don't Wanna Know " and "Summer Love." It is the third release from Yuna this year, in a five-part series that will lead to a full-length album due out this fall, titled Y5.The tranquil music video for "Risk It All" sees Yuna in the fruitful fields of summer in Malibu, as filmed and directed by her husband, Adam Sinclair. Yuna sways effortlessly in the summer breeze, invoking a refreshing sense of stillness and peace in the moment. Yuna says of the new track, "It's a love song I wrote about my personal experience of having a great chemistry with someone from the first day we met, and knowing that this could really go somewhere. It's about being secure in moving forward with this person and knowing you'd risk it all for this one true love."Meanwhile "Don't Wanna Know," she says, is based on the popular saying "ignorance is bliss," and " Summer Love " was originally written in 2018. Yuna had planned to sing the song for her husband on their wedding day, but never finished it, until now. She explains, "'summer love' is usually associated with a short lived romance but I wanted to share that my summer love ended up being someone I wake up next to everyday now."On Y5, Yuna is celebrating ten years in the music industry, with multiple critically-acclaimed studio albums and an array of collaborations with everyone from Zedd to Usher and Pharrell Williams, who produced her breakout hit " Live Your Life " in 2012. Inspired by time spent during the pandemic in her home town of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where she transformed her father's office into a studio, Yuna taught herself to produce and found the power of going independent. Now she is embracing an innovative release format that allows her fans more time to spend with her new music."I was streaming my studio sessions for my fans on Twitch and I kept thinking, 'How do I want to release this album? Do I want to keep it a secret and then two years later we have an album?' I decided I can't do that anymore. There's something very powerful about being an independent artist and knowing I can do this my own way."By staying true to her identity as a Muslim South East Asian woman, Yuna has developed a sense of authenticity in her music and become a voice for a vast global fanbase. Her career is a result of hard work and confidence, and she's survived the ups and down of the music industry and come out the other side as a skilled independent artist who wants to do things her own way. She recently launched #Yunationals, an official fan club for her audience that allows her to connect with listeners and share stories. Her impressive, inspiring journey from aspiring musician to established artist and producer who owns her own music is evident on Y5, an album that opens a new chapter in Yuna's career. For more information on Yuna, visit yunamusic.com.



