Arlo McKinley Releases "I Don't Mind," An Open-Hearted Ode To Self-Forgiveness

*featuring Jeremy Pinnell. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On July 15th, Arlo McKinley will release new album This Mess We're In via Oh Boy Records, and today, he shares its final preview with a powerful ode to self-forgiveness: "I Don't Mind." As the opening track to his best and most meditative collection of music to date, the song delivers an ascendant introduction to the candid lyricism and cinematic arrangements showcased throughout the LP. While coming to terms with past pain and strife, twinkling keys and swirling strings slowly crescendo, hailing towards hopeful, open-hearted acceptance.A salt-of-the-earth songwriter faced with a world of uncertainty, This Mess We're In - the followup to his breakthrough 2020 LP, Die Midwestern - was the internal compass that allowed Arlo McKinley to navigate the next chapter of his life and career after a period filled with hardship. Across the 11 songs, he sings of unabashed, unflinchingly honest experiences of loss, addictions and mental health struggles, offering listeners "soft consolation in the midst of darkness" (NPR Music). Backed by an ace band of drummer Ken Coomer (Wilco, Uncle Tupelo), pianist Rick Steff (Lucero, Cat Power), guitar and mellotron from album producer Matt Ross-Spang (Margo Price, Jason Isbell), plus guitarist Will Sexton, fiddle by Jessie Munson, and more, This Mess We're In is the most realized version of Arlo McKinley's Cincinnati-bred rock n' roll yet.In addition to releasing recent singles like " Back Home " (feat. Logan Halstead), the brazen barnburner "To Die For," and the delicately devastating "Stealing Dark From The Night Sky," 2022 has also seen McKinley return to the road on a nonstop run of shows. After headlining the East Coast and playing his first series of international dates this spring, he and his band are about to kick off a summer tour that includes album release shows at Nashville's Grimey's and Brooklyn Bowl, a performance of the national anthem before a Cincinnati Reds game, and much more on sale now.Arlo McKinley Tour Dates:7/9 - Parkersburg, WV - Renegade Rebellion Country Music Festival7/13 - Nashville, TN - Grimey's New & Preloved Music7/14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl7/15 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi7/16 - Huntington, WV - Ritter Park Amphitheater7/23 - Cincinnati, OH - National Anthem @ Great American Ballpark7/28 - Springfield, IL - Levitt AMP Springfield7/29 - St Louis, MO - Old Rock House7/30 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's Club8/13 - White Sulphur Springs, WV - Big Draft Brewing8/17 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester8/18 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Ruin8/19 - Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Festival8/25 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs8/26 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack8/27 - Fayetteville, AR - Fayetteville Roots Festival Late Night @ George's Majestic Lounge8/28 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar & Grill9/3 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Blues Festival9/4 - Copper, CO - Copper Mountain Resort*9/5 - Avon, CO - Avon Performance Pavilion*9/10 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm and Roots9/11 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm and Roots9/24 - Lewisburg, WV - Healing Appalachia10/7 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell*featuring Jeremy Pinnell.



