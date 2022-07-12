Margo Price Teams With Mavis Staples & Adia Victoria On New Single Benefiting Reproductive Justice: "Fight To Make It"





NOISE FOR NOW is a national initiative that enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access. NOISE FOR NOW is the link between touring musicians, progressive promoters, athletes, artists and local reproductive rights organizations in cities across the country. By organizing benefit events and campaigns, NOISE FOR NOW provides opportunities for artists and entertainers to use their talents to raise money and send a clear message that Reproductive Rights are human rights. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Margo Price joins forces with Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria on "Fight To Make It," a rousing affirmation of perseverance and solidarity for those whose human rights continue to be taken. All proceeds from Bandcamp sales of the new single will benefit NOISE FOR NOW, a national initiative that enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access.Written by Price and Jeremy Ivey, "Fight To Make It" blends modern-day grit with vintage, girl group harmonies, singing out in defiance of gender, race and class divides. On the song and the current state of the country, Margo Price says:"Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America. The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue, this is a human rights issue.When we stand together and sing together we are stronger. Massive thanks to my friend Adia Victoria for joining me and our mutual hero, the legendary Mavis Staples for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I'm grateful for her contribution to the song.""Fight To Make It" is Margo Price's latest partnership with NOISE FOR NOW, following recent fundraising efforts around a cover of Lesley Gore's " You Don't Own Me " released this spring. Learn more about the non-profit and the 42 reproductive justice organizations it currently works with here.NOISE FOR NOW is a national initiative that enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access. NOISE FOR NOW is the link between touring musicians, progressive promoters, athletes, artists and local reproductive rights organizations in cities across the country. By organizing benefit events and campaigns, NOISE FOR NOW provides opportunities for artists and entertainers to use their talents to raise money and send a clear message that Reproductive Rights are human rights.



